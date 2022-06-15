Second employee of Sons of Boston bar charged with role in slaying of Marine veteran

Details of how Dumeer allegedly helped Larrama after he fatally stabbed Martinez were not disclosed Wednesday. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office said it would provide information at Dumeer’s arraignment June 30.

Alisha Dumeer, 34, of Everett was indicted as an accessory after the fact to Martinez’s killing. Alvaro O. Larrama, who was working as a bouncer at the bar that night, was previously charged with murdering Martinez.

A second employee of the Sons of Boston bar is facing charges in connection with the slaying of US Marine veteran Daniel Martinez during St. Patrick’s Day weekend in downtown Boston.

Advertisement

“This is a case that not only involves the fatal stabbing of Mr. Martinez but also the actions of people ... immediately after that stabbing,” Hayden said. “Our investigation is continuing and if additional charges are warranted, they will be pursued.’’

Martinez and a friend were denied entry to the bar around 6:53 p.m. on March 19.

As Martinez and his friend walked away from the door, Larrama followed, and a confrontation began during which Martinez raised his arm in self-defense and then hit Larrama in the head with an aluminum beer bottle, prosecutors allege.

Larrama allegedly stabbed Martinez once in the chest, fatally injuring him. After stabbing Martinez, Larrama returned to the bar where he washed his hands, discarded a sweatshirt, turned his shirt inside out, and left though a rear exit, prosecutors allege.

Larrama has pleaded not guilty in Boston Municipal Court to a murder charge. Arrested shortly after the slaying, he is being held without bail.

He is also facing a new charge of assault and battery stemming from an unrelated incident on March 6 at Sons of Boston, according to Hayden’s office. He has pleaded not guilty to that charge, court records show.

Boston regulators suspended all licenses for Sons of Boston, whose owners ultimately have temporarily closed the bar. An attorney for Martinez’s family has said they are preparing a civil lawsuit against the nightspot and its owners.

Advertisement

During a city regulatory hearing earlier this year, bar manager Jason Kuczynski admitted he didn’t conduct a criminal background check on Larrama before hiring him, one of several regulatory failures authorities have cited as they suspended the licenses.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.