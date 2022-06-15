fb-pixel Skip to main content

Truck driver dies in accident at Conley Container Terminal, Massport says

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated June 15, 2022, 55 minutes ago

A truck driver was killed in an accident at Conley Container Terminal in South Boston Wednesday morning, Massport officials said.

The truck driver died “while accessing Conley on behalf of a private trucking company,” said Jennifer Mehigan, a spokesperson for Massport, in an e-mail. Mehigan said it was an “unfortunate accident.”

“The safety and security of those that use our facilities is our top priority,” Mehigan wrote. “An investigation into the accident is currently underway.”

She directed all other questions to State Police.

The terminal closed at 12 p.m. today, according to a tweet.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.

