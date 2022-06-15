Truck driver dies in accident at Conley Container Terminal, Massport says

A truck driver was killed in an accident at Conley Container Terminal in South Boston Wednesday morning, Massport officials said.
The truck driver died “while accessing Conley on behalf of a private trucking company,” said Jennifer Mehigan, a spokesperson for Massport, in an e-mail. Mehigan said it was an “unfortunate accident.”
“The safety and security of those that use our facilities is our top priority,” Mehigan wrote. “An investigation into the accident is currently underway.”
She directed all other questions to State Police.
The terminal closed at 12 p.m. today, according to a tweet.
Conley Terminal is closed as of noon today, June 15. Check back for more information on terminal reopening.— Port of Boston (@PortofBos) June 15, 2022
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.
