What it was like to dine with Buddy Cianci at the Old Canteen

I remember those details because the $107 was a combination of my last $100 that I withdrew from the Bank of America down the street and seven single dollar bills I found in various pants pockets in my messy bedroom. I was wearing my best dress pants from my AmeriCorps stint with City Year in Providence. And the sweat came from the 1.4-mile walk from my apartment on Mount Pleasant Avenue to the Federal Hill restaurant.

I had $107 in my finely pressed Timberland khakis and had worked up the kind of sweat that comes when you give a halfhearted effort in the gym – damp, not soaked – the first time I ever walked in for my first meal at Joe Marzilli’s Old Canteen on Atwells Avenue around this time in 2010.

Advertisement

This was an important moment early in my journalism career because I was meeting the two men who had been mayor of Providence for nearly three decades between 1975 and 2002: Joe Paolino and of course, the infamous Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci Jr., who was enjoying a post-prison renaissance as the host of a popular talk show on the radio.

Buddy Cianci around the time of his lunch at the Old Canteen with Globe columnist Dan McGowan in June, 2010. Steven Senne/Associated Press

It’s not like I was successful in anything up to that point. I was a 23-year-old unpaid blogger for Rhode Island’s Future, a popular left-leaning political website that was run by Brian Hull, a terrific guy who fashioned himself as more of activist than an editor, but ended up teaching me so much about how politics worked. Paolino made the dinner arrangements with Hull, and I assume Hull invited me because if he wasn’t going to pay me to write, I might as well get a fun story to share.

I’ve been thinking about that night since last week’s announcement that the Old Canteen is for sale, and of the outsized role that one establishment has played in Rhode Island politics. An election for speaker of the House was settled there, budgets have been brokered, and careers have been launched (and surely ended) inside those pink walls.

Advertisement

The dining room of Joe Marzilli’s Old Canteen. Peter M. Scotti & Associates

And then there was me, drinking Kettle One on the rocks because I thought it would make me seem more mature than ordering too many Bud Lights (I believe Cianci ordered a couple Maker’s Mark Manhattans) and carrying on with two guys who shaped politics in Rhode Island for generations.

The mayors didn’t ask Hull and me to dinner because they were embracing the digital news revolution. Both still had their own political aspirations – Paolino considered running for mayor that year and Cianci made one last failed attempt to take back City Hall in 2014 – and they wanted to collect intel from us.

I was brand new to the scene, and had built a little bit of a following by covering the mayoral debates that year between Angel Taveras, Steven Costantino, and John Lombardi – and I was one of the few people involved with Rhode Island’s Future that wasn’t treating Taveras like he was the next Barack Obama.

When Taveras had a poor performance in an interview on the radio with Cianci, I wrote about it. I liked Lombardi’s populist message, but thought he sweated too much on the debate stage. And I thought Costantino, who was the endorsed Democrat and the sitting House Finance Committee chairman, was probably the sharpest of the three when it came to the city’s questionable financial situation, but it didn’t feel like he was resonating with voters. Cianci largely agreed with my modestly informed takes, and would occasionally read my blog posts on the radio.

Advertisement

So they were using us, and yes, we were definitely using them.

We discussed the elections that year (Paolino correctly predicted that we shouldn’t count out independent Lincoln Chafee in the governor’s race) and we peppered them with questions about how they’d run a race for mayor these days. In between bites of veal and sips of his Manhattan, Cianci explained, “we’d make friends with you.”

Being an incredibly picky eater (I don’t like the texture of pasta), I gobbled down a steak covered in garlic sauce while trying to keep a running tab in my head on whether $107 would cover my end of the bill.

An early menu from Joe Marzilli's Old Canteen Italian Restaurant. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

I remember being nervous that the mayors were going to ask us to write something unfavorable about one of their enemies. It was probably because I knew Cianci had a dark side. I had read Mike Stanton’s “The Prince of Providence” earlier that year, and even though I didn’t grow up in Providence, I understood from the way Taveras, Lombardi, and Costantino spoke on the campaign trail that the former mayor cast a dark shadow over the city.

As I became a more experienced reporter, I covered how Providence is still paying for some of the bad decisions he made when it came to public employees and their pensions. And I still cringe when I tell someone I cover Rhode Island politics, and they share their own corruption tales about Cianci.

Advertisement

Still, I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that I was mesmerized that night at the Old Canteen by his political tales, and strangely impressed by the number of people who walked over to pay their respects (he sat at a table facing the entire restaurant so everyone would see him).

The front corner table inside Joe Marzilli's Old Canteen Italian Restaurant that was reserved for the late Providence mayor Buddy Cianci. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

We never ended up seeing the bill that night, so I saved myself $107. Cianci’s been dead for six years now, but I finally worked up the nerve to call Paolino this week and ask who paid for dinner that night. Spoiler alert: It wasn’t Buddy.

So now I probably owe Paolino a trip to the Old Canteen. Maybe I’ll convince him to buy it.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.