Wu publicizes a sweeping review of all city-owned parcels in Boston

At a news conference in Charlestown, the rhetoric was lofty, with Wu saying the city’s redevelopment efforts will advance the use of “public land for public good.” She pledged to streamline and accelerate the development process to address needs in Boston’s neighborhoods. She envisioned mixed use developments, affordable housing, and public green spaces and spoke of reimagining how residents live, work, and “come together as a city.”

Boston authorities have completed a comprehensive inventory of all city-owned property , a sweeping review that identified more than 1,200 vacant and underutilized lots, some of which could be home to future developments that may alleviate the ongoing housing crunch, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday.

“We have the resources, the infrastructure, the human capital, and talent to build a more connected, more vibrant, more affordable city,” said Wu. “And now we have a blueprint for how and where to start with city-owned land.”

With the the public release of the audit, Wu makes good on a campaign promise to perform a full assessment of city-owned properties, including ones that fall under Boston Public Schools.

On the campaign trail last year, Wu promised to perform the audit in the first 100 days of her mayoral term. While that deadline came and went months ago (Wu assumed office last November), on Wednesday the mayor insisted the deadline was met internally, adding, “It just wasn’t discussed publicly.”

Wu made her remarks at an expansive parking lot near Bunker Hill Community College. The parcel, owned by the Boston Planning & Development Agency, is among several priority sites identified in the audit.

Other such sites include the Boston Public Health Commission Mattapan Campus, the East Boston A-7 police station, the Boston Water & Sewer Commission parking lots in the South End, the BPS Campbell Resource Center in Dorchester, the BPDA-owned Sargent’s Wharf parking lot in the North End, the Boston Transportation Department-owned Sullivan Square parking lots in Charlestown, the BPDA-owned parking lot located at 290 Tremont St. in Chinatown, and 95-133 Magazine St. in the South End.

Wu’s administration emphasized that Boston officials “will conduct thorough community engagement to ensure the future use of land reflects the wants and needs of Boston residents.” The audit found that most vacant and underutilized parcels “are already in the pipeline to be developed as affordable housing or preserved as open space.” Still, the city’s land portfolio “does include high-opportunity sites that have not yet been tapped for community-oriented development.”

Specifically, 106 sites, or 9 percent of vacant or underutilized parcels, present high opportunity for development because of their size or proximity to existing transit infrastructure. The audit also turned up plenty of lemons, with 261 sites, or 21 percent of vacant or underutilized parcels, presenting little opportunity for development.

On Wednesday, the city also released an online public mapping tool that can be used to peruse its land inventory, something officials say they will actively maintain to increase transparency and information access.

Wu’s announcement touched on one of the biggest challenges of her still-young mayoral tenure: an intractable housing crisis. But the intersecting scourges of opioids, mental illness, and homelessness that continue to plague the area in and around the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard received little attention, with no speaker mentioning the beleaguered area, home to an illicit, open-air drug market, during their prepared remarks.

During her mayoral campaign, Wu’s pledge to perform the audit was tethered to the Mass. and Cass crises, as taking inventory of city-owned parcels of land or facilities would identify where the city could quickly build supportive housing to alleviate problems in the area.

In response to questions from the press, Wu said Wednesday many of the challenges the city faces are interconnected. The problems of Mass. and Cass, said Wu, are tied to the opioid epidemic but also to the lack of affordable housing in all different parts of the market. She said that city-owned land is ripe for analysis of how quickly the city can create low-threshold housing.

“We’re also ensuring that the city is looking ahead to the next step,” said Wu of Mass. and Cass.

Wu’s administration oversaw the clearing of homeless encampments in the Mass. and Cass area in January. Roughly 175 people were removed from encampments there. At the time, Wu said her administration had identified more than 200 new transitional housing units.

The opioid epidemic continues to ravage Massachusetts. More people died of opioid-related overdoses in the state last year than in any previous year, according to a grim new report made public earlier this month.





















Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.