You can watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals for FREE at Fenway!

Couldn’t score costly tickets to the Celtics’ last stand at TD Garden on Thursday night? Don’t worry; Mayor Michelle Wu and the Red Sox have your back.

Wu’s office said Wednesday in a statement that she and the Sox will host a free watch party at Fenway Park when the Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. The Celts are down 3-2 and must win Thursday to force a series-deciding Game 7 on the West Coast.

Per the statement, admission to the watch party at Fenway is free, with general admission seating available in the lower bowl of the ballyard. Pre-registration is required online at http://redsox.com/viewingparty. The statement said “limited concessions” will be available at Fenway during the watch party.