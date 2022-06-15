You can watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals for FREE at Fenway!

Couldn’t score costly tickets to the Celtics’ last stand at TD Garden on Thursday night? Don’t worry; Mayor Michelle Wu and the Red Sox have your back.
Wu’s office said Wednesday in a statement that she and the Sox will host a free watch party at Fenway Park when the Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. The Celts are down 3-2 and must win Thursday to force a series-deciding Game 7 on the West Coast.
Per the statement, admission to the watch party at Fenway is free, with general admission seating available in the lower bowl of the ballyard. Pre-registration is required online at http://redsox.com/viewingparty. The statement said “limited concessions” will be available at Fenway during the watch party.
“We’re so excited to partner with the Boston Red Sox to bring a free watch party to Fenway Park for our residents to cheer on the Celtics together,” Wu said in the statement. “While we celebrate our team and our city, please be respectful of others so we can all safely enjoy the game. These watch parties are large-scale events that require careful planning for public safety, and the late starts mean even more planning to balance neighborhood quality of life late into the night.”
Wu said that the despite the city’s storied history of championship teams, “Boston doesn’t have a history of hosting many of these free watch parties, so we have worked to test out different locations and learn from each event as we go. I’m grateful to the Red Sox for joining alongside us to cheer on our beloved team in a welcoming, exciting venue.”
The city had hosted an earlier watch party for Game 2 in the Faneuil Hall area, an event that drew hundreds of spectators.
