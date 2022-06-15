2 little-discussed contests, including 1 in Maine, might be better midterm bellwethers than anything else

But focusing only on Trump or major races for governor or US Senate among candidates from the same party has overshadowed some contests that could merit more attention.

The throughline in the analysis has been largely about Donald Trump. Trump has doubled down on his endorsements and, while he remains a dominant figure in the party, his ability to pick winners has been mixed. For example, one candidate he backed in South Carolina for Congress lost, while another one won.

Basically every Tuesday for the past few months there has been a primary election in one state or another, and people in politics are looking for little clues in the results to figure out how the November midterm elections may go.

Advertisement

Yesterday two less-discussed contests, in Maine and Texas, were actually between a Democrat and Republican from interesting districts, and the results could actually offer clues about the general election. After all, this is about not simply figuring out where Trump fits in the Republican party, but how voters will actually vote when they have a choice between parties.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

In fact, there might not be a bigger bellwether in the entire country this year than what happened to fill an open state Senate seat in Down East Maine.

True, the actual stakes could hardly be lower. This was a special election to fill a seat until November, when the same candidates will face off again. In the time until then, the Legislature is not expected to meet - so the winner won’t cast a single vote in Augusta.

But in terms of taking the political temperature, the election might actually say quite a lot. Bottom line: Democrats may not be as dead in the water as they seem.

This district, which is basically Hancock County, is very interesting politically. Home to Acadia National Park, the county is the main hub of tourism in the state. At the same time, it has the largest coastline of any Maine county and is also home to the largest lobster port, which faces impacts from both climate change and government regulation. While Democrat Hillary Clinton only got 50 percent of the vote there in 2016, Joe Biden did slightly better with 54 percent.

Advertisement

In this race, both candidates were known. The Democrat, Nicole Grohoski, is a sitting state representative. The Republican, Brian Langley, owns a popular restaurant and held this very seat for years before deciding not to seek reelection in 2018. Both Grohoski and Langley are from the county seat, Ellsworth.

The last occupant of the seat was a Democrat who resigned to work in the Biden administration.

Both political parties put a lot of resources into the race, treating it as the marquee contest that it was. After all, while there is a competitive race for governor and Congress, those primary elections just rubber-stamped candidates that everyone assumed would be the nominees.

But not so with this seat. And, as it turns out, this particular state Senate district is a key swing area for the governor’s race and the nationally watched US House race, which features Democrat Jared Golden in a rematch against the Republican he beat for the seat, Bruce Poliquin.

In the end, Democrat Grohoski won the legislative seat by a nearly 2-to-1 margin, largely driven by the ability of Democrats to get out the vote by mail early.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Texas, a different story played out. In a special election for the US House, a Republican won in what has been historically a very Democratic district, the 34th Congressional District in the once deeply Democratic Rio Grande Valley.

This is where a shift is underway of Hispanic voters moving to the Republican Party. This district is 84 percent Hispanic. In 2016, Democrats won the area with a 25 percent margin. In 2018, Democrats won with a 20 percent margin. In 2020, it was only a 13 percent margin.

So when Republican Mayra Flores won it was not a fluke. Flores is now the first Republican to ever represent that district and the first Latina Republican to serve in Congress from Texas. And she may not be the last.





James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.