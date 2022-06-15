Images needn’t be graphic for ravages of gun violence to flash in our minds

Re “Matthew McConaughey makes emotional plea for lawmakers to ‘act on gun responsibility’ ” (BostonGlobe.com, June 7): The Oscar-winning actor’s call for more responsible gun ownership and mental health care hit all the appropriate points, but what made his speech at the White House particularly memorable was his relaying of the Uvalde, Texas, children’s hopes and dreams.

As his voice broke, I flashed back to March 8, 2021, when our own loved one — a man we had known for almost 14 years and had taken into our home, the rapper and activist Xavier Roberson (“Obe Noir”) — was gunned down on the streets of Houston, near where we used to live. McConaughey depicted the brutal reality of gun violence without any graphic descriptions when he spoke of the little girl who could be identified only by her green Converse sneakers. That provided the framework by which to visualize our own children and other people we care about in that situation, and it was grave and heart-wrenching.