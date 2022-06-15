Mass. effort to tackle growing inequities has been negligible

Two recent Boston Globe articles highlight alarming challenges that face our state: “Hunger on the rise in Mass. as food costs soar” (Business, June 6) and “Five leaders have some advice on health equity for next governor” (Page A1, June 4). As the cost of living skyrockets, health and wealth inequalities are broadening.

Despite this disturbing trend, Massachusetts typically level-funds benefits and programs for low-income people, leaving less to live on and fewer services to access. The Commonwealth received billions in COVID-19 relief, yet the effort to create systemic reform or invest in the futures of people who have been left behind is negligible.