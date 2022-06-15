Two-time Trump voter was under no illusions about the man’s integrity

The House Jan. 6 committee need not look far to determine whether President Trump was delusional rather than dishonest in pressing his claims that the election was stolen (“Panel asks if Trump believed his own lies,” Page A1, June 13). While I voted for Donald Trump twice, based on his announced policies compared with those of his opponents, I was never under any illusions as to his integrity.

In his book “The Art of the Deal,” published in 1987, Trump brazenly brags about his regular use of what he called “truthful hyperbole” in his business dealings.” That is what most people would call lying.