What we know about rampage school shooters

Rampage shooters are usually trying to solve a problem that looms large in their minds: a damaged identity. Desperate to exchange their reputations as “losers” with something more palatable, they gravitate toward becoming notorious antiheroes. Michael Carneal, 14 in 1997 when he killed three students and injured several others in his Paducah, Ky., high school, told a forensic psychiatrist that he thought the Goths he wanted to impress would now come over to his house and he would visit theirs. He wasn’t thinking about the classmates who would die on the floor of his high school entranceway.

In 1999, Congress passed the extension of the Missing, Exploited, and Runaway Children Protection Act , which mandated a comprehensive study of rampage school shootings. Only three years after the dreadful Columbine attack, my team of Harvard researchers set out to study the causes of these catastrophes, whose most recent iteration was in Uvalde, Texas. Sadly, very little has changed.

The Uvalde gunman dangled his intentions to a social media acquaintance in Germany. When he told her he had purchased bullets, she asked what he planned to do with them. “Just wait,” he answered. On the day of the massacre, he texted, “I just shot my grandma in her head.” He then texted, “Ima go shoot up a elementary school rn [right now].”

It’s possible that when he first hinted that he had something dramatic in mind, he started to see her attention grow. The boy with the stutter, the one who can’t make the football team, the skinny kid with glasses (as Carneal had been) wants to impress and starts to feel the welcome signs of attention the minute he hints at his plans.

Our research has shown rampage school shootings of the kind we saw in Uvalde generally do not happen in large cities. Small towns, far from the metropolis, stable communities where everyone knows your name; these are the typical sites of these murderous explosions. High in “social capital,” these are exactly the places that most people argue are the perfect places to raise a family. But this very stability is a toxic atmosphere for an unstable young man. He cannot see an end to his torment precisely because so little changes from one generation to the next in small-town America. The only hope — so Michael Carneal thought — was to shoot his way to notoriety so that, at last, he would gain a reputation that would fill his peers with something other than loathing.

Such young men are ambivalent about their own goals; they know what they are about to do is wrong. They rehearse their intentions over and over because they are trying to push past their own misgivings. Anything that slows access to guns will make it harder for boys and young men in this mental state to act on their intentions. It won’t stop them all, but stopping some, maybe most, is a worthy goal, which is why restricting weapons of war is good policy.

Beyond this though, society must work harder to make it easy for people who know something awful is coming to step forward. More than one of Carneal’s friends did not attend school on the day of his rampage because they were afraid. But they didn’t tell anyone who could have intervened; they live with the knowledge that the plot could have been stopped in its tracks if they had.

Enabling these confidants to come forward to authorities is our best hope for interdicting rampage school shootings. And those options must extend to the murky world of the Internet. Social media partners need somewhere to go — quickly — that is constantly monitored, where they can report what they are seeing. And we need to get much better at responding fast when they do.

Finally, while we focus attention on problems of mental health and gun control, we might also ask ourselves what our teenagers need to know about the damage they are doing when they ostracize their peers. Kids must recognize that a vulnerable social misfit who is shamed may just walk over the edge. The sense of social superiority that is gained by laughing at an outcast is not worth this unbearable cost.

Katherine S. Newman is the system chancellor of academic programs of the University of Massachusetts and a coauthor of “Rampage: The Social Roots of School Shootings.”