Carles Gil scores a stunner, but Revolution settle for a draw with Orlando City

FOXBOROUGH – The Revolution try to present an unpredictable attacking style in an attempt to catch opponents off balance. But the Revolution have short-circuited by following a predictable script, surrendering the lead in 10 successive games after a 1-1 tie with Orlando City SC Wednesday night.

This time, Carles Gil gave the Revolution the advantage in the 22d minute, but defender Robin Jansson tied it 13 minutes later. The Revolution (5-5-5, 20 points), who play host to Minnesota United Sunday, have gone 4-2-4 after going in front since April 2.

Gil opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season, the fifth successive game the Revolution have converted the first goal. Gil finished from the edge of the penalty arc, curling a shot into the left side of the net past a diving Pedro Gallese. Gustavo Bou set up the goal, avoiding two defenders near the halfway line on the left, then finding Gil on an open right wing run.