Carles Gil scores a stunner, but Revolution settle for a draw with Orlando City

FOXBOROUGH – The Revolution try to present an unpredictable attacking style in an attempt to catch opponents off balance. But the Revolution have short-circuited by following a predictable script, surrendering the lead in 10 successive games after a 1-1 tie with Orlando City SC Wednesday night.
This time, Carles Gil gave the Revolution the advantage in the 22d minute, but defender Robin Jansson tied it 13 minutes later. The Revolution (5-5-5, 20 points), who play host to Minnesota United Sunday, have gone 4-2-4 after going in front since April 2.
Gil opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season, the fifth successive game the Revolution have converted the first goal. Gil finished from the edge of the penalty arc, curling a shot into the left side of the net past a diving Pedro Gallese. Gustavo Bou set up the goal, avoiding two defenders near the halfway line on the left, then finding Gil on an open right wing run.
HE'S MAGICCCCCCCC 🪄
After Orlando (6-6-4, 22 points) earned a corner kick off an attempted Jon Bell clearance, Jansson went past three opponents to equalize in the 35th minute. Jansson took possession at the top of the penalty area off a corner kick and, as teammate Rodrigo Schlegel appealed for handball, went directly to the end line, finishing past Djordje Petrovic.
The Revolution switched from a 4-2-3-1 formation to a 4-4-2 after halftime, Jozy Altidore joining Bou up front. The pairing failed to click immediately, with Altidore hit by a goal-bound Bou header in the 49th minute. Emmanuel Boateng and Sebastian Lletget joined Tommy McNamara to provide midfield support for Gil, but the Revolution struggled to finish in improving their unbeaten streak to seven games (4-0-3).
