Chris Sale working his way back to the Red Sox roster, but as what? A starter or reliever?

The next rung on the ladder after that could be another batting practice session or a minor league rehabilitation game. But either way, Sale is working his way toward returning to the roster.

It’ll take a little time before he’s ready for the majors, but the lefthander is taking the necessary steps. He is scheduled to throw 15-20 pitches against hitters off the mound at Fenway Park on Thursday morning.

There’s a risk in writing this too definitively, but Chris Sale is coming back.

So where does Sale fit best once he does return?

Pitching coach Dave Bush suggested last week that Sale could return to the team as a reliever and eventually build up enough innings to return to the rotation.

That’s a tempting thought and plenty of fans are buying in. Sale has given the Red Sox only 190 innings over four seasons since he agreed to a five-year, $145 million extension.

Sale has missed approximately 60 starts in his time with the Sox. Get him back on the field as quickly as possible in any role.

But manager Alex Cora doesn’t agree. He’s willing to wait a little longer and have Sale return as a starter.

“From my end, that’s the way I see it,” Cora said Wednesday before the Sox played the Athletics.

History tinges that opinion. The Sox made Nate Eovaldi a reliever in 2019 after he returned from an elbow injury. He had a 5.40 earned run average in 11 relief appearances as opposing hitters posted an .804 OPS.

Eovaldi went back in the rotation on Aug. 18 and was even worse. It was a lost season for him.

“To put these guys in situations like that — it doesn’t make sense for the player; it doesn’t make sense for the team,” Cora said.

Sale and Eovaldi are different pitchers. But given all the physical issues Sale has encountered the last few years, why change his role now? He has not pitched regularly in relief since 2011.

Cora would prefer to see the Sox repeat the process that worked so well last season with Sale.

Sale returned from Tommy John surgery on Aug. 19 and was 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in nine starts. The Sox were 7-2 when he started.

Sale prepared by making five starts in the minors and pitching 20 innings.

“When he’s on, he’s one of the best,” Cora said. “The way he’s throwing the ball right now, it looks like he’s ready to go. Now we just have to make sure we’re patient.”

President of baseball operations Chaim Bloom agrees.

“We aren’t quite at the stage of having this mapped out past the next couple of steps,” he said. “But starter is the only role we’ve discussed for Chris. This is a guy who is a bona fide ace when he’s at the top of his game and that’s incredibly valuable.”

Value is part of the equation. Sale is making $30 million this season. The Sox need more innings from him, not fewer. You don’t put a $30 million pitcher in the bullpen waiting for the phone to ring.

The benefits of having Sale in the rotation are obvious. Sale is a seven-time All-Star as a starter, one of the best pitchers of his generation.

Adding Sale to the roster in July has the potential to be a bigger move than any trade the Sox could make. Or their postseason rivals for that matter.

If Sale makes four starts in the minors, he could return to the Red Sox as soon as July 11. If the Sox add another bullpen session before his rehab assignment, it’s July 16 against the Yankees in the Bronx.

That would be great theater, Sale returning on a Saturday night against Aaron Judge and the Yankees.

We should be so lucky. The guess here is the Sox slow-play his return a bit and wait until July 22 after the All-Star break. That would allow them to give the other starters an extra day off coming out of the break. Plus it’s a home game against Toronto.

We’ll see how it all unwinds. The good news is that this is a topic after months of inaction.

