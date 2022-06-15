Gamble pays off for Bedford boys’ tennis in Division 3 semifinal win over Dover-Sherborn

Bedford (14-8) will face Dual County League rival Wayland Saturday at MIT for the state championship. The teams split their two regular season meetings with each match ending, 3-2.

Thanks to the Goss family and a successful roll of the tennis dice, Bedford beat Dover-Sherborn, 3-2, in a Division 3 boys’ state semifinal Wednesday at North Reading High School.

Bedford received wins from Richmond-bound senior Owen Goss at first singles, 6-3, 7-5 over Robert Ozerdem; his freshman brother Spencer Goss, 6-2, 6-2 over Hunter Morton at third singles; and the second doubles team of Jake Klingenburg and Drew Watson, 6-1, 7-6, over Will DePaola and Evan Johnson.

Advertisement

“The Goss brothers were big today,” Bedford coach John Geilfuss said. “Spencer’s been pretty dominant at third singles. We’re playing in the Dual County League so Owen gets tough competition every day. And it shows because he gets in a tight match and he performs awesome.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Geilfuss rolled the dice by inserting Klingenburg back into the lineup at second doubles after the senior was out with COVID. Klingenburg practiced Tuesday and looked good enough to play in Bedford’s biggest match of the year.

“He was out for 4-5 days and I wasn’t sure how well he’d perform,” said Geilfuss. “It ended up being a big deal. You win 3-2, you win one position more than the other guy.”

D-S (20-2) got wins from Cole Hadar at second singles, 6-0, 6-2 over Ittai Weisman; and first doubles from Jagger Grace and Cam Strouse, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, over Adam Capobianco and Dillon Denny-Brown.

Division 2 State

Concord-Carlisle 3, Belmont 2 — The top-seeded Patriots (16-4) have their sights set on a three-peat after senior Ben Grace netted the clincher, 6-4, 6-1 at second singles, for the semifinal victory over the No. 4 Marauders (16-5) at Newton South.

Advertisement

“Every time we’re out there, we’re thinking about [repeating],” Grace said. “But we try not to think about it too much because we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.”

The Patriots picked up their other two points in doubles, with the senior tandem of Chris Li and Andrew Meyer winning, 6-2, 6-1, at first, and Webb Constable and Josh Zhang earning a 6-4, 6-2 victory. C-C will play No. 2 Westborough (16-4) in Saturday’s final at MIT.

“It was just a great team win,” Concord-Carlisle coach Alex Spence said. “We settled into the match early and executed our plan.”

Division 4 State

Lynnfield 5, Cohasset 0 — Harrison Luba (6-4, 6-3), Dan Levin (6-3, 6-1), and Shea McCarthy (6-0, 6-1) swept first, second, and third singles for the No. 2 seed Pioneers (19-1) in their semifinal victory over the No. 6 seed Skippers (15-3) at Newton North. The No. 1 doubles pairing of David Kasdon and Rafik Khodr won 6-2 and 7-6 and at No. 2, Russell Kasdon and Jason Young won 6-1, 1-6, 6-4. Lynndfield will take on No. 1 seed Weston (18-1) in a rematch of last year’s D3 final (a 5-0 Weston win).

Girls

Division 1 State

Lincoln-Sudbury 4, Winchester 1 — Amherst College-bound senior Maddie Swire set the pace with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win at first singles, propelling the top-seeded Warriors (15-1) to the semifinal win over No. 5 Winchester (16-4) at Newton South.

“It’s awesome. There’s no other way to describe it,” Swire said. “To support my team today, it’s so fun.”

Advertisement

At No. 2, senior Ella Chase won 7-6 (7-2), 6-1. Winchester took second doubles, but L-S stormed back with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 victory from freshman Lia Swire at third singles. Junior Carly Heslop and senior Arianna Xie won at first doubles 5-7, 6-3, 10-6, for the clincher. L-S will meet No. 2 Lexington in Saturday’s final at MIT.

“We’ve got to regroup because everyone is pumped,” L-S coach Danielle Orgles-Monteith said. “We need to rest tonight and come out tomorrow to practice, and be ready to bring the energy on and off the court for Saturday.”

The Masconomet girls' tennis team is headed to the state final for the first time in program history. BRAD JOYAL

Division 2 State

Masconomet 4, Scituate 1 — Fourth-seeded Masco(19-0) secured the program’s first state championship appearance after sweeping all three singles matches and winning first doubles in a semifinal victory over the top-seeded Sailors (20-2) at Medway.

Masco will face Westborough Saturday at MIT.

“It’s surreal,” said Masconomet junior Kendall Skulley, who defeated Sydney Washburn 6-0, 6-3 at first singles.

“The whole varsity team has been playing at the same club [Northeast Tennis Center in Middleton], a lot of us for over 10 years. So, we’ve been waiting for this day and we’re really proud to prove we’ve made it.”

Skulley’s sister, Teagan, earned a 6-2, 6-4 win over Lexi Washburn at second singles, and Nina Klink defeated Scituate’s Sammy Roman 6-1, 6-2 at third singles. Masco’s first doubles duo, Shaylee Moreno and Maya Klink, bested Paige Thornton and Marli Pearl 6-4, 7-6. Grace Kane and Rebecca Murray earned the only win for Scituate (20-2) with a 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 decision over Chloe Ahern and Taylor Mastrogiovanni in second doubles.

Advertisement

Division 3 State

Austin Prep 3, Weston 2 — With strong all-around effort, led by a skillful doubles showing, the No. 3 Cougars (24-0) earned the semifinal win at Newton North. At second doubles, Ali Kennedy and Riley O’Connor won the clincher with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory. Junior Hellena Trojer took third singles 6-3, 6-2, and the tandem Kylie McDonald/Katherine Millett secured the second point with a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

The top-seeded Newburyport girls' team will take on Austin Prep in Saturday's Division 3 final at MIT. NEWBURYPORT ATHLETICS

Newburyport 3, Dover-Sherborn 2 — Kat O’Connor’s stellar effort in a 6-4, 6-4 win at third singles was the difference for the No. 1 Clippers (19-2) in the semifinal win at North Reading. “She’s a fighter,” Newburyport coach Jana Schulson said of the senior. Caroline Schulson led off with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep at first singles, but a loss at second singles and first doubles put the pressure on O’Connor. With her win, Newburyport will take on No. 3 Austin Prep in Saturday’s final at MIT.

At 25-0, the Wareham girls' tennis team has earned the program's first trip to the Division 4 state final. Brad Joyal

Division 4 State

Wareham 4, Manchester Essex 1 — Securing the program’s first trip to the state final, the second-seeded Vikings (25-0) won all three singles matches and claimed first doubles in defeating the sixth-seeded Hornets (14-8)at Medway High. Wareham will play top-seeded Hamilton-Wenham (22-0) in Saturday’s final at MIT.

“For [the seniors] to achieve this after the countless hours and effort, not just during the season but the offseason, I’m so happy for them,” longtime Wareham coach Geoff Swett said.

Advertisement

Wareham’s Brooklyn Bindas breezed to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Emery Weber-Provost at first singles, and Saige Galhardo defeated Sofie Zalosh, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 2. Giuliana L’Homme earned a 6-4, 6-1 win over Vanessa Gregory to complete the singles sweep. Olivia Powers and Mackenzie Brodley stayed unbeaten at first doubles with a 6-3, 7-5 decision over Manchester Essex’s Parker Brooks and Gracie Susko. Sienna and Grayson Crocker earned the Hornets’ lone win with a 6-0, 6-7 (7-0) victory over Fredi Gakidis and Allison Sciaraffa at second doubles.

Brad Joyal reported from Medway and Alex Walulik from Newton South. Peyton Doyle and Lulu Kesin contributed to this story.



