Game 63: Athletics at Red Sox lineups and notes

The series continues Wednesday night. With Garrett Whitlock and Nate Eovaldi on the injured list, Josh Winckowski will get the start for the Sox.

The Red Sox opened their nine-game homestand with a 6-1 win over the Athletics Tuesday . They have won 10 of their last 12 games, outscoring opponents 55-26 over the span to improve to a season-high four games above .500.

Lineups

ATHLETICS (21-42): TBA

Pitching: RHP James Kaprielian (0-3, 5.73 ERA)

RED SOX (33-29): TBA

Pitching: RHP Josh Winckowski (0-1, 12.00 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Athletics vs. Winckowski: Has not faced any Oakland batters

Red Sox vs. Kaprielian: Xander Bogaerts 1-6, Franchy Cordero 1-4, Bobby Dalbec 1-5, Rafael Devers 0-9, J.D. Martinez 3-9, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Trevor Story 0-1, Alex Verdugo 3-5, Christian Vázquez 0-4

Stat of the day: With Tuesday’s win, the Red Sox improved to 12-4 when facing a lefthanded starting pitcher, having won each of their last eight such games.

Notes: The Sox have won the opening game in nine of their last 11 series. They are 8-4-1 in series play this season when they win the series opener. … Martinez has homered in three of his last four games (3 home runs, 4 RBIs in 18 plate appearances) after a 19-game homerless streak from May 19 through June 9 (92 plate appearances). … Winckowski allowed four runs on six hits in three innings during his major-league debut May 28 against Baltimore. … In three starts against the Red Sox, Kaprielian is 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 17 ⅓ innings. In a June 3 loss, he allowed four runs on five hits in 5 ⅓ innings.

