Gillette Stadium to host Army-Navy football game in 2023

This year’s game will be played at Philadelphia, with future editions being played in five different cities in five years. After Gillette, Washington, DC (2024), Baltimore (2025), and New York/New Jersey (2026) will serve as hosts before the game returns to Philadelphia in 2027.

“In New England, we value history, honor tradition, and celebrate sports rivalries,” said Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a statement. “That’s why we are so thrilled for the opportunity to host America’s Game at Gillette Stadium in 2023. There is no greater, more historical sports rivalry than the Army-Navy Game.”

One of college football’s best rivalries is coming to the home of the Patriots. Gillette Stadium will host the Army-Navy football game on Dec. 9, 2023, marking the first time in the 124-year history of the rivalry that it will be played in New England.

“We are excited to announce the next five-year cycle for America’s Game,” said Army athletic director Mike Buddie. “The Army-Navy game is a great showcase for both service academies. We are looking forward to the pageantry and tradition to be on display for the fans in these cities while providing an opportunity to support the Cadets and Midshipmen.”

Former Boston College athletic director Chet Gladchuk, now serving in the same role at Navy, called the final city selections “highly competitive.”

“Our destinations over the next five years provide the academies with an opportunity to share the economic impact, history and tradition of Army-Navy with a number of communities in diverse geographic areas,” said Gladchuk. “We are certain that each location will present a uniquely accommodating experience for our fans and will make for an incredibly memorable event for our midshipmen and cadets. Our gratitude goes out to all the cities that showed interest and congratulations to the recipients of the games.”

Navy leads the series 62-53-7. The 2023 installment will be the third time it will take place outside of the mid-Atlantic region (Chicago in 1926 and Pasadena, Calif. in 1983). The game was held at MetLife Stadium, home of the NFL’s Giants and Jets, in New Jersey in 2021 and has been played in Philadelphia 14 times since 2000.

In addition to the Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium, a number of events will be hosted at historic sites throughout the Greater Boston region on Friday, Dec. 8, including the Patriot Games, the Army-Navy Gala and Radio Row. Ticket information and other details will be made available at a later date.

