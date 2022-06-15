Neta Leschly’s soaring last-second winner lifts Weston girls’ lacrosse over Pentucket in Division 3 quarterfinals

Boston College lacrosse star Charlotte North, who has family friends in Weston, surprised the Wildcats, and they collectively shrieked as she approached them and posed for a photo with the Final Four banner. North wanted to see a local game while she was in town, and she picked a riveting one Wednesday evening at Weston High School.

WESTON — Moments after securing a 13-12 victory over Pentucket on sophomore Neta Leschly’s spectacular last-second goal, and cementing arguably the biggest win in program history in a Division 3 quarterfinal, the Weston girls’ lacrosse team was in for one more thrilling twist.

No. 4 Weston built an 8-6 halftime lead, but No. 5 Pentucket stormed back from two three-goal deficits to tie the game at 9 and again at 12 with 49 seconds left. Senior Kate Brisky came up with a crucial save for the Wildcats (17-6) with 31 seconds remaining. When the ball ended up in Leschly’s stick, she attacked the net and earned a free-position opportunity with two seconds to play.

She soared from right to left and dunked the ball into the net as time expired to send coach Wink van Ogtrop and the Wildcats to the first state semifinal in program history. No. 8 Cohasset awaits after Weston outlasted a pesky and resilient Panthers (13-5) squad.

“I never ask for perfection, but these kids are so resilient,” Van Ogtrop said. “You’re not going to see a better finish than that.”

Leschly paced the Wildcats with four goals and four assists and junior Ava Dreyer added four goals. Weston relied on its balance and poise, as it has all year, to take a 9-6 edge early in the second half.

Pentucket ripped off three straight, on goals from Ella Palmer, Audrey Conover (four goals), and Charlene Basque, with Lana Mickelson drawing attention and playing the role of facilitator. Weston answered with two goals from Dreyer and one from Lily Kacyvenski – moments after Kacyvenski left the game due to injury and insisted to Van Ogtrop that she was fine.

The Wildcats led, 12-9, with 8:59 left, then Kate Conover, Audrey Conover, and Sydney Trout delivered to tie the score and Jocelynn Alcantara made a string of saves.

Pentucket coach Angela Palmer credited her team for getting better and better as the game progressed. The Panthers had a chance to earn an improbable win, but the Wildcats capitalized and kept their season afloat.

Brisky called this season a “fever dream” and made it clear Weston isn’t done yet. Thanks to one signature moment, and one fantastic finish, the run is very much alive.

“I’m going to be completely honest,” Leschly said. “I zoned out the entire time taking that shot. I don’t know. I just tried to place it in the net and hoped for the best.”

Division 2 State

Wayland 13, Holliston 11 — Deirdre Brown scored a goal with ten seconds left in the second half to secure the quarterfinal win for the No. 2 Warriors against the No. 10 Panthers. Wayland will go on to play Bedford in the Division 2 semifinals.

Division 3 State

Division 4 State

Manchester Essex 12, Mt. Greylock 10 — Brigid Carovillano had seven saves to pace the No. 1 Hornets (19-2) to a quarterfinal win against the visiting No. 9 Mounties. Manchester Essex will go on to play Nantucket in the semifinals.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.