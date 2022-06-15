Now healthy, Tommy Martorano pitches in to lead King Philip baseball to Division 2 state final

The junior smiled sheepishly as he walked through the tunnel of cheers minutes after finishing off a one-hitter in the Division 2 baseball state semifinals, pitching the second-seeded Warriors to a 1-0 victory over Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division rival and No. 3 seed Mansfield.

As Tommy Martorano stepped onto the concourse at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton on Wednesday, he was met with a sustained standing ovation from a waiting contingent of King Philip fans.

To say Martorano’s 12-strikeout gem came out of nowhere would be an understatement. The junior lefthander started KP’s second game of the season, an April 7 win over Stoughton, then felt a twinge in his throwing arm. While he didn’t need surgery, he embarked on a two-month journey of physical therapy to heal a strained muscle, circling the postseason for his return.

He made two one-inning appearances in the playoffs, one against Melrose in the first round and one against Plymouth South in the quarterfinals.

“We saw him in practice,” coach Jeff Plympton said. “We stood behind him and watched him paint those corners and I was like ‘You know what, let’s put him out there and see how he does.”

So Plympton approached Martorano with a bold idea: “You want the ball for the semis?”

“He lit up like a Christmas tree,” the coach said. “He wanted it. I knew right then he’d pitch a good game.”

“I told my coach I’m ready for a start,” Martorano confirmed. “I was pumped to get back. I had a timeline to get back for the playoffs. When I got back I made sure I was ready.”

With a fastball that touched 88 m.p.h. and a sharp slider, Martorano breezed through the Mansfield lineup, building momentum as he went. He closed out the game by striking out the side in the seventh to send the Warriors to their second state championship game appearance.

“You got to tip your cap to a kid like him,” Mansfield coach Chris Hall said. “The scouting report on Martorano is he’s a very good pitcher when he’s on. He’s one of the best pitchers around.”

The Warriors needed every ounce of Martorano’s excellence as Mansfield starter Aaron Blinn threw a gem himself, allowing 7 hits, striking out 4 with no walks in 6 innings of one-run ball.

Mansfield (17-8), which started the season 1-4 and came into Wednesday riding a seven-game win streak, was playing in its first state semifinal in program history.

“I don’t think anybody in the state of Massachusetts had us making the final four and we’re here,” Hall said. “I’m very proud of the boys and the way they played this year.”

KP (16-8), which ran into three outs on the basepaths, pushed the game’s lone run across the plate when Shawn Legere singled home Matt Kelley in the third inning.

The Warriors will take on top-seeded Milton (6 p.m. Saturday) at Hanover Insurance Park on the Holy Cross campus in Worcester as they eye their first-ever state title. The program’s only other state championship game appearance came in 2002, a 5-0 loss to Hudson.

Division 5 State

Mt. Greylock 4, Georgetown 1 — Derek Paris allowed only one hit and struck out eight, and Jack Cangelosi belted a 2-run double in the third inning to help send the third-seeded Mounties (20-4) past the No. 2 Royals in a state semifinal at Westfield State University.

Chase Doyle and Landen Jamula drove in runs in the sixth inning for Mt. Greylock, which will face Hopedale in the state championship game Saturday (3 p.m.) at Hanover Insurance Park.

Jake Gilbo led off with a single in the first inning and that turned out to be the only hit of the game for the Royals (13-11), who scored their only run on errors in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Zach Gilmore pitched five innings for Georgetown, allowing four runs with two strikeouts. Ty Girouard pitched the final two frames and also struck out a pair of batters.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.