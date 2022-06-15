Red Sox provide plenty of run support in Josh Winckowski’s first career victory

Josh Winckowski, who was recalled from Triple-A Worcester, pitched five shutout innings for the Sox, allowing just four hits while striking out three to earn his first career victory in the Sox’ 10-1 triumph at Fenway Park.

Prior to Wednesday, the Athletics were 4-33when their opponent scored first. So, when the Sox scored their first run of the game on Alex Verdugo’s RBI ground out in the bottom of the first, a Sox victory was almost a certainty.

The Red Sox are playing well, but the Athletics are just that bad, too.

The Sox have now beaten the Athletics in all six of their meetings this year and have a chance to complete the season sweep Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

Athletics righthanded starter James Kaprielian had his difficulties in his last start against the Red Sox on June 3, giving up four runs in 5⅓ innings. Once again, Kaprielian scuffled against the Sox, lasting just 3 ⅔ innings while yielding six runs (five earned) on seven hits. Kaprielian walked a whopping six batters, a career-high for him.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

In the bottom of the second inning, the Red Sox put two more on the board on Rafael Devers’s two-run homer to right-center. It was Devers’s 16th homer of the season and his fourth in four games.

In a year that so far has been dominated by Yankees’ Aaron Judge and his potential American League MVP honors, Devers certainly is certainly making a strong case for himself, too. Additionally, Devers continues to stamp his place among some all-time Red Sox greats. His homer marked the 303rd extra-base hit of Devers’ career, tying him with Tony Conigliaro for the fourth-most by a Red Sox before turning 26. The top three on that list include: Mookie Betts (320), Ted Williams (314), and Bobby Doerr (311).

Advertisement

The Sox scored in each of their first four innings. The A’s finally got on the board when Jake Diekman took over for Winckowski in the sixth and relinquished a solo shot to left-center, making it a 6-1 contest. Yet Verdugo extended that margin when he hammered a 93 mile-per-hour A’s reliever Domingo Acevedo for a two-run homer. It was Verdugo’s fourth homer of the year and his first in 210 plate appearances.

The Sox have now won their last 11 of 13 games and are 24-10 since May 10.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.