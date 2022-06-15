Red Sox summoning outfielder Jarren Duran from Worcester

With Christian Arroyo in COVID-19 protocol — he was scratched from Tuesday’s game against the A’s — the Red Sox are summoning outfielder Jarren Duran from Triple A Worcester, according to major league sources.

While a roster move has not yet been made, a major league source said it’s likely that Duran will be added to the roster for tonight’s game at Fenway Park against Oakland and righthander James Kaprielian.