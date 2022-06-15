Red Sox summoning outfielder Jarren Duran from Worcester

With Christian Arroyo in COVID-19 protocol — he was scratched from Tuesday’s game against the A’s — the Red Sox are summoning outfielder Jarren Duran from Triple A Worcester, according to major league sources.
While a roster move has not yet been made, a major league source said it’s likely that Duran will be added to the roster for tonight’s game at Fenway Park against Oakland and righthander James Kaprielian.
Duran, 25, homered Tuesday for the WooSox. He is hitting .305/.379/.531 with 6 homers and 23 extra-base hits in 43 games. He’s also 4 for 13 in three big league games across two callups this year.
