A return trip to the Division 1 state championship game is sweet music for Taunton softball

Demoura kicked off the scoring in the first inning, walloping a two-strike pitch that cascaded well over the left-center field fence for a two-run blast, scoring Plumb.

Demoura’s free-flowing energy percolated from a two-home run performance Wednesday night, leading No. 3 Taunton over No. 7 Methuen, 6-3, in a Division 1 softball semifinal at Worcester State. The Tigers (20-4) will look to defend their title when they face No. 9 Peabody (22-2) in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Sortino Field (UMass) in Amherst.

Kaysie Demoura kept her catching gear on, dancing outside the dugout as Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” blared over the loudspeaker. Kyleah Plumb and Hayley Krotcka joined the junior as she basked in the moment, a smile enveloping her face.

“I wasn’t thinking, surprisingly,” Demoura said. “I do a lot better on 0-2 counts all the time and I’ve noticed that. When I see it, I just have to go up there and not think because my body just moves to the ball.”

In her next at-bat, Demoura roped a line drive over the left field fence, extending the Tigers’ lead to 3-0 in the third inning.

“Kaysie was due, so she was feeling it,” said Taunton coach Carrie Consalvi, who will make her second appearance in the championship game in as many seasons at the helm. “Methuen’s a good team, we had a game plan, and they came out and executed.”

Taunton pitcher Catherine Larson starts the celebration after finishing off the win over Methuen. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Freshman Catherine Larson slammed the door shut on the Rangers (18-6), not allowing a run in the final 4⅔ innings in relief, surrendering one hit and striking out three.

Freshman shortstop Brooke Aldrich poked an RBI double to left field, scoring in the third inning after senior Liv Mendonca laced an RBI triple down the right field line to add on to Demoura’s solo homer and help propel the offense.

Kenzie Raymond celebrates one of her pair of doubles during Westfield's win over top-seeded Billerica. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 2 State

Westfield 5, Billerica 2 — Westfield sophomore Moja Premny drove her hands to the ball, barreling a single through the left side of the infield to plate sophomore Allie Rehor and put the Bombers ahead by a run early.

Premny wasn’t done there.

Premny finished 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored, and an RBI, pacing the offense to lead No. 4 Westfield to a 5-2 win over No. 1 Billerica in the Division 2 softball semifinals Wednesday at Worcester State.

The Bombers (20-2) will play No. 2 Tewksbury in the championship game on Saturday at noon at Sortino Field at UMass in Amherst.

Premny kicked off the fourth by smacking a double to the left-center field wall, plated on a throwing error two batters later. The sophomore showcased outstanding presence in the box, utilizing a compact swing to generate powerful line drives.

“She was huge today,” Westfield coach Tyson James said. “She hit the ball well, just so big for us today.”

Shea Hurley spun a gem for Westfield in its win over Billerica. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Freshman Shea Hurley made life difficult for the Indians (16-8), striking out 9 while surrendering 4 hits and 1 earned run.

Hurley incorporated a lot of spin in her pitches, mixing in powerful fastballs to offset dynamic riseballs and curveballs. She hurled 66 of 89 pitches for strikes, maintaining accuracy by getting ahead in counts while holding runners off the basepaths.

“She’s solid,” James said. “She’s got a really good head. We’ve been in some tight games and she knows how to keep her composure.”

Junior Kenzie Raymond notched a pair doubles, a run scored, and an RBI to help power the offense for the Bombers.

Westfield’s Ava Cichonski reacts to her RBI double in the third inning, which made it 4-0. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 3 State

Middleborough 8, St. Mary’s 0 — Fifth-seeded Middleborough had already made program history just by taking the field against top seed St. Mary’s in the state semifinals at Martin Field in Lowell.

Thanks to a five-run first inning and a dominant complete game, 13-strikeout shutout from Cassidy Machado, the Sachems made a bit more history, clinching the program’s first state championship game berth.

Middleborough (21-4) will face Greater New Bedford on Saturday at Sortino Field in Amherst (2:30 p.m.). The Spartans finish at 19-5.

“It doesn’t feel real,” said Machado, who gave up just two hits. “It just feels unreal we’re playing the state championship.”

The Sachems sent eight to the plate in the five-run first. Alex Welch drove in the game’s first run on a dropped fly ball in center. Mel Rees added an RBI single and Eva Jenness laced a two-run double. Lexi Bouldri also had an RBI single in the big inning. Middleborough pushed the lead to 7-0 in the second on a two-run single from Welch. Paige Rooney added an RBI single in the seventh.

“We pride ourselves on our hitting, one through nine we can hit and with Cassidy out there, we’re tough to beat,” Middleborough coach Dan Sylvia said.

Division 4 State

Amesbury 7, Wahconah 1 — No. 2 seed Amesbury is heading back to the state championship game after beating the No. 3 Warriors at Westfield State.

Amesbury, which fell to Turners Falls last spring in the Division 3 state final, will head to the UMass campus on Saturday to take on Case for the state championship (5 p.m., Sortino Field).

“It’s awesome, I’m not going to lie to you,” Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters said after the win. “I want it for my four seniors especially . . . and I just wanted to get here, now it’s kind of up to them but I wanted to get here.”

Olivia DeLong came in to pitch for Amesbury after the first inning and struck out 12 batters while only allowing one hit. Alana DeLisle pitched the first inning before Waters made the switch.

“Alana and Liv all year long have split [games],” Waters said. “Alana is a junkball pitcher, I felt they were going to hit that . . . so we made a move and it worked well. Liv throws a lot of heat.”

Ella Bezanson went 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and one run scored. Olivia Levasseur, Calista Catarius and Lauren Celia each went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Correspondents Kevin Stone reported from Lowell and Colin McCarthy from Westfield.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.