Steelers sign star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to 5-year deal

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder informed the House Committee on Oversight and Reform that he will not appear at a hearing next week on the team’s workplace issues, as requested. Snyder responded to the committee’s request in a four-page letter from his attorney dated Wednesday. That came after more than a week of deliberations beyond the deadline set by the committee for Snyder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to respond. The hearing is scheduled for June 22 on Capitol Hill … Five-time Pro Bowl selection Richard Sherman has agreed to become the latest member of Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” studio team. He will join Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez in providing analysis for the online platform’s pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is staying in Pittsburgh. The Steelers signed their star safety to a five-year contract on Wednesday. Financial details were not released. NFL Network reported the deal is worth $73.6 million, which would make him the highest-paid safety in the league. The 25-year-old Fitzpatrick was ready to enter the final year of his rookie contract. He has been spectacular at times since arriving in Pittsburgh in a trade with Miami in September 2019 and was selected to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro team in each of his first two seasons with the Steelers. Fitzpatrick said in a release he was “shocked” and “excited” as he enters the prime of his career. “It’s just the beginning,” Fitzpatrick said. “I am appreciative. I am thankful. Now I just want to keep on chopping. I love the history here. What it stands for. The standard we are held to.”

NBA

Rockets, Mavericks make trade

A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said the Houston Rockets are trading center Christian Wood, their leading scorer and rebounder this season, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for four players and a draft pick. Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss are going to the Rockets, who will also receive the No. 26 pick this year, according to the person, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not finalized. It will not be finalized until the June 23 draft, the person said. It is a major move for the Mavericks, after Wood averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Colleges

AAC to add six next summer

The American Athletic Conference’s six new members will enter the league next summer, Commissioner Mike Aresco said Wednesday. Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA will officially join the AAC on July 1, 2023. Each of those schools, all now in Conference USA, had their applications for membership into the American approved last October … George Washington University is dropping its “Colonials” moniker because “it can no longer serve its purpose as a name that unifies,” the school announced. GW will keep using “Colonials” until a new name is introduced. That is expected by the 2023-24 academic year.

Soccer

Spanish league files complaint

The Spanish league has filed a complaint to UEFA against men’s team Paris Saint-Germain, saying the French club broke financial fair play rules when it gave Kylian Mbappé a new deal that convinced him to reject a move to Real Madrid. The Spanish league argues that it wouldn’t be financially viable for PSG to reach an agreement with Mbappé considering its recent losses while maintaining an expensive squad that includes Lionel Messi and Neymar … Ukrainian men’s soccer will return to the Champions League in July when Dynamo Kyiv plays Turkish team Fenerbahçe in the second qualifying round — the club’s first competitive game since the Russian invasion started. It is unclear where Dynamo will host Fenerbahçe in the first leg on July 19 or 20. The return game will be in Turkey on July 26 or 27 … At the World Cup in Qatar, the US men’s national team will not have to navigate fields like the one reduced to a muddy slop Tuesday night in San Salvador by overuse and a barrage of rain. The Americans scored late to tie El Salvador, 1-1, at Estadio Cuscatlán.

Olympics

Nordic combined in jeopardy?

The International Olympic Committee is due to make a decision later this month about whether to allow women to compete in the Nordic combined ski competition at the 2026 Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Winter Games. There is the possibility, however, that Nordic combined is dropped entirely from the Olympics, according to athletes and advocates. The IOC said final decisions on the 2026 Olympics program of medal events are scheduled to be decided at a June 24 meeting of its executive board, chaired by president Thomas Bach … Olympic hammer champion Anita Wlodarczyk will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a thigh injury she sustained while chasing a thief trying to break into her car. The three-time Olympic gold medalist from Poland wrote on Instagram that she “totally severed” a thigh muscle during the incident last week, but remains intent on competing at the 2024 Paris Games … After a court ruled that his election opponent was wrongly barred, International Boxing Association president Umar Kremlev he wants a new contest. A clean election could be key for the International Olympic Committee to consider reinstating the IBA after excluding it from organizing bouts at the Tokyo Olympics over integrity issues and threatening to drop the sport from future Summer Games. On Tuesday, a Court of Arbitration for Sport judge said Dutch candidate Boris van der Vorst should not have been removed from the ballot for just a minor breach of campaigning rules.

Miscellany

WooSox fall, Sea Dogs rise

Worcester starter Brayan Bello struck out eight over five-plus innings, but the WooSox still lost, 5-2, to the visiting Toledo Mud Hens in Triple A baseball … Ceddanne Rafaela blasted two homers and collected a career-high five RBIs while Jay Groome tossed career-high seven scoreless innings as the Portland Sea Dogs snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 6-1 win over the host Reading Fightin Phils in Double A …Courtney Williams scored 20 points and the host Connecticut Sun made 14 3-pointers in a 105-92 victory against the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA.



























