Headed to the US Open at The Country Club? Here’s what you need to know.

If you’re lucky enough to have tickets — the event has been sold out for more than a month — you’ll need to pay close attention to the rules for parking and transportation.

The US Open is getting underway this week, with the first round teeing off at The Country Club in Brookline on Thursday morning.

US Open 2022: Spectator viewing tips

Ben Volin has spent the past three days at The Country Club. Here are seven tips for watching this week:

▪ Bring your kids. The best-kept secret about the US Open is that kids 12 and under get in free with a ticketed adult. It’s under the guise of growing the game. The US Open may not be back in the Boston area for another 34 years, so take advantage of this opportunity to bring your kids and not have to break the bank. (Just ask for the companion ticket when you get to the ticket office.)

▪ Most autographs are signed outside the locker room just behind the 18th green. The USGA has set up a railing, and golfers usually spend 10-15 minutes signing gear for the fans. For the bigger names, you might want to post up along the railing when they get to the 17th hole.

▪ The best action may be at the 5th green, a 310-yard par-4. A lot of golfers went iron off the tee and played a wedge into the green during the practice rounds. But if the wind is just right, you’ll see plenty of them pull out the driver and go for the green in one.

▪ The fairway on No. 4 is also a great viewing spot. The fairway is shared by both the third and fourth holes, so you can watch the tee shots on No. 3, and the approach shots on No. 4 without straining your neck too much.

▪ The first tee is a tough setup for fans, with much of it blocked off by railings and ropes. You might be better off skipping the initial tee shot and heading down the first fairway, especially with the bigger groups.

▪ The merchandise tent is located just to the left of the first fairway. Give yourself plenty of time to check it out. You’ll spend way more on golf gear than you ever wanted to.

▪ If you ever wanted to see Francis Ouimet’s putter, or the ball used by Tommy Vardon in the 1913 US Open, the USGA set up a museum with a lot of cool artifacts near the second tee.

US Open 2022: Parking and transportation

Taking public transportation is encouraged by the USGA, which is providing complimentary shuttle transportation to and from the following MBTA stations: Forest Hills, Boston College, Cleveland Circle, and Reservoir.

There is no fan parking at Forest Hills, Boston College, Cleveland Circle, or Reservoir.

The MBTA is offering complimentary parking for US Open fans and volunteers at 100+ MBTA stations. Fans are encouraged to park at one of the listed facilities and take the subway, commuter rail, or bus to the championship. Parking rules, policies, and payment enforcement will remain in effect for non-US Open attendees and daily MBTA commuters.

Parking: There is no general fan parking or parking for fans with disabilities available in the immediate vicinity of The Country Club.

Ride share: Fans can take ride share services to Larz Anderson Park. US Open ride share and passenger drop-off only will be allowed at the designated area at Larz Anderson Park, accessed via Avon Street, and located within a 10-minute walk to Gate 6.

Fans can also take ride share services to Lot X (37 A Street, Needham) where complimentary shuttle transportation will be provided to and from The Country Club.

There is no parking or staging for vehicles at either location, so pick-up times will need to be coordinated accordingly. Vehicles will be instructed to follow signs and parking attendants to the appropriate pick-up and drop-off location. Access is limited to vehicles no larger than a 12-passenger van or limousine.

US Open 2022: Spectator policies

Here’s what to keep in mind this week:

Autographs: Autographs should only be obtained at designated areas at the completion of the player’s round. On-course autographs are not permitted. This includes, but is not limited to, tees, fairways, greens and practice areas during practice and championship rounds.

Safety and etiquette: Stay behind gallery ropes and follow directions of championship marshals. Only cross fairways at designated crosswalk areas. Stay quiet and stand still when players are about to hit or when instructed by marshals. All mobile devices must be set to silent or vibrate at all times.

First-aid stations will be located adjacent to Holes 2, 14, and 16.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.