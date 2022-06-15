Which US venues are most likely to be chosen for 2026 men’s World Cup games?

On Thursday, 12 US venues will be finalized for the 2026 World Cup, to go with sites in Canada and Mexico. The US candidates have been whittled from 49 to 17, and that includes Boston/Foxborough. Here is a closer look at the US sites and their chances of being chosen:

M&T Bank Stadium

Capacity: 71,008.

Field: Grass.

Roof: No.

1994 World Cup: No games.

Pluses: Paired with Washington.

Minuses: On its own, M&T not a strong candidate.

FedEx Field

Capacity: 82,000.

Field: Grass.

Roof: No.

1994 World Cup: Round of 16 (RFK Stadium).

Pluses: Will settle for being site for Fan Fests, event staging.

Minuses: Infrastructure concerns.

▪ Dallas/Arlington

AT&T Stadium

Capacity: 100,000.

Field: Artificial turf.

Roof: No.

1994 World Cup: Quarterfinal (Cotton Bowl).

Pluses: High-tech, high-volume everything; luxury suites.

Minuses: Field dimensions.

▪ Los Angeles/Pasadena

Rose Bowl

Capacity: 94,194.

Field: Grass.

Roof: No.

1994 World Cup: Championship, third-place, semifinal.

Pluses: History, seating capacity.

Minuses: Aging facility; oldest proposed site (1922 construction); distance from city.

▪ Los Angeles/Inglewood

SoFi Stadium

Capacity: 70,240.

Field: Artificial turf.

Roof: Yes.

1994 World Cup: No games.

Pluses: State-of-the-art amenities/tech; proximity to LAX.

Minuses: Field must be replaced and raised to meet requirements.

▪ Miami

Hard Rock Stadium

Capacity: 65,326.

Field: Grass.

Roof: No.

1994 World Cup: No games.

Pluses: Gateway to Latin America; highly regarded playing surface.

Minuses: Midsummer heat.

▪ New York/East Rutherford, N.J.

MetLife Stadium

Capacity: 82,500.

Field: Artificial turf.

Roof: No.

1994 World Cup: Semifinal (Giants Stadium).

Pluses: New York, New York.

Minuses: It’s not really New York

▪ Philadelphia

Lincoln Financial Field

Capacity: 67,594.

Field: Grass.

Roof: No.

1994 World Cup: No games.

Pluses: Playing surface; parking/staging areas; Declaration of Independence 250th anniversary signing celebration July 4, 2026.

Minuses: Most stadiums built for NFL need alterations.

▪ San Francisco/Santa Clara

Levi’s Stadium

Capacity: 68,500.

Field: Grass.

Roof: No.

1994 World Cup: Quarterfinal (Stanford Stadium).

Pluses: Hosted 2016 Copa Centenario, 2017 Gold Cup final.

Minuses: Nothing major.

Better than 50-50 chance

▪ Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Capacity: 71,000.

Field: Artificial turf.

Roof: Retractable.

1994 World Cup: No games.

Pluses: Climate control related to roofing; urban location.

Minuses: Questions involving installation of grass field.

▪ Boston/Foxborough

Gillette Stadium

Capacity: 82,500.

Field: Artificial turf.

Roof: No.

1994 World Cup: Quarterfinal (Foxboro Stadium).

Pluses: Robert Kraft.

Minuses: Extensive field modifications needed.

▪ Denver

Empower Field at Mile High

Capacity: 76,125.

Field: Grass.

Roof: No.

1994 World Cup: No games.

Pluses: Best bet for Midwest/Rockies.

Minuses: Not close to anything.

▪ Houston

NRG Stadium

Capacity: 72,220.

Field: Artificial turf.

Roof: Retractable.

1994 World Cup: No games.

Pluses: Climate control via roofing; paired with Dallas.

Minuses: Turf must be replaced.

▪ Kansas City

Arrowhead Stadium

Capacity: 76,416.

Field: Grass.

Roof: No.

1994 World Cup: No games.

Pluses: Field condition.

Minuses: Field dimensions, ventilation problems.

Outsiders

▪ Cincinnati

Paul Brown Stadium

Capacity: 65,535.

Field: Artificial turf.

Roof: No.

1994 World Cup: No games.

Pluses: Midwest location.

Minuses: Cincinnati Bengals’ lease expires in 2026.

▪ Nashville

Nissan Stadium

Capacity: 69,143.

Field: Grass.

Roof: No.

1994 World Cup: No games.

Pluses: Can pair with Cincinnati.

Minuses: Upgrades needed, but investment could be diverted to new Tennessee Titans stadium.

▪ Orlando

Camping World Stadium

Capacity: 65,000.

Field: Artificial turf.

Roof: No.

1994 World Cup: Round of 16 (Citrus Bowl).

Pluses: Disney backing clinched the deal in ‘94.

Minuses: Ranks behind Atlanta and Miami in South.

▪ Seattle

Lumen Field

Capacity: 68,740.

Field: Artificial turf.

Roof: No.

1994 World Cup: No games.

Pluses: Close to Vancouver; gateway to Asia.

Minuses: Need to prove grass installation is up to par.