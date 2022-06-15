Why the USGA is calling this year’s US Open the most sustainable in history

The championship will distribute reusable aluminum cups for drinks to eliminate 500,000 single-use plastics. Aznovorian did not disclose the cost of this initiative, although he noted the use of aluminum is “probably investing a little bit more beyond what you would with single-use plastics in the spirit of telling a message.”

“It’s almost like each step along the fan journey there’s a little something to let them know that the way the USGA is approaching this championship is different than what we have done in the past,” said Dave Aznovorian , the USGA’s senior director of transformational initiatives.

BROOKLINE — The USGA announced that this US Open will be the most sustainable in championship history. The eco-friendly initiative will create some changes to the fan experience, including shared transportation to and from the course, online ticketing, and the use of aluminum cups at concession stands.

Also new to the fan experience is the USGA popup museum located next to the second tee. The exhibit, named “Hard Earned Glory,” is open to all fans.

“It sort of just works to reframe the idea that the only victory at the US Open is winning it, and argues that just showing up is a victory in itself,” said curator Kylie Garabed.

Garabed said many of the pieces on display were brought specifically for the audience expected at The Country Club, including a mashie niblick used by Francis Ouimet in the 1913 US Open and clubs used and made by John Shippen, the first African-American to participate in a US Open in 1896.

More recent memorabilia, such as Jon Rahm’s shoes and golf ball from the 2021 US Open, are on display, along with the trophies for July’s inaugural men’s and women’s US Adaptive Open.

Final tuneup

The Country Club’s 11th hole is a 131-yard par-3 that USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer said could be “a focal point of the championship.”

During Wednesday’s practice rounds, Scottie Scheffler came just inches from the cup on his tee shot. The Masters champion was grouped with PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and Sam Burns.

Stacked with the year’s two major champions, the group proved to be one to follow.

Scheffler followed by sinking a long putt on the 12th hole. Thomas almost followed suit, stroking a putt from the back corner of the green that veered just left of the cup.

On No. 15, Burns and Thomas each bombed 290-yard drives into the fairway of the 510-yard par-4. Jordan Spieth was originally listed as the group’s fourth member, but he did not join.

Overcoming hurdles

The 34-year gap since the last US Open at The Country Club almost wasn’t broken.

“Prior to 2013 and the US Amateur here, we didn’t think we could conduct a US Open here,” said Bodenhamer. “The footprint was small. It was in a residential community. There were just too many hurdles to overcome.”

But on the eve of the 122nd US Open, the players and the Country Club are ready.

“This golf course, it’s as close to perfect as what we would want for a US Open, as we could imagine,” Bodenhamer said.

USGA president Stu Francis, CEO Mike Whan, and Bodenhamer spoke about the preparations on Wednesday.

Bodenhamer mentioned holes 11 and 17 as ones that might spark excitement. He said the small greens and thick rough will be challenging, as well.

“We’ll just let the golf course be what the golf course was meant to be, and I think whatever that score is, we’re going to have a great champion, and you’re going to see some magic on 17,” said Bodenhamer.

“It really is a great, great place. The players seem to be uniformly excited about it, and we’re very, very pleased to be here,” added Francis.

The winner will earn $3.15 million.

“This is the hardest event in the world to get in, so if you are here, you ought to feel pretty special,” Whan said.

Concession prices

After the uproar over the price of a beer ($18) at the recent PGA Championship, US Open attendees can expect cheaper prices at The Country Club.

Beers will cost between $10-$11, while canned water, coffee, and soda are $3.50. And there are hydration refill stations scattered throughout the course.

Food is priced between $6 for the Southwest MingBings (plant-based flatbread pocket) and $11 for the steakhouse cheeseburger. Breakfast sandwiches ($8) will be served until 10:30 a.m.

Fun to watch

Irishman Shane Lowry will tee off at 1:47 p.m. on Thursday with LIV Series defectors Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen. Lowry, who won the 2019 British Open, also was paired with Mickelson for the first two rounds that week.

“It’s going to be fun to watch,” Lowry said. “I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of Boston Irish people out there following me, and a big crowd following him. I would like to fly under the radar a bit more, but I played with Phil for the first two rounds at [Royal] Portrush, so hopefully that’s a good omen.”