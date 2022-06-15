Yoán Moncada (5 hits, 5 RBIs) leads 22-hit barrage in White Sox sweep of Tigers

The White Sox finished with 22 hits, compared to four for the Tigers. Davis Martin (1-2) pitched 5⅓ innings of three-hit ball for the win.

Moncada, Danny Mendick and Seby Zavala homered for Chicago, which had dropped four of five before arriving in Detroit. José Abreu had four hits and drove in two runs, and Andrew Vaughn had three hits.

Yoán Moncada had five hits and five RBIs, including a run-scoring single against Kody Clemens , and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers, 13-0, on Wednesday at Comerica Park for a three-game series sweep.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch gave up on his pitching staff after six innings, using position players Harold Castro for the seventh, Clemens for the eighth, and Tucker Barnhart for the ninth.

It was the pitching debut for the 26-year-old Clemens, whose father, Roger, won seven Cy Young Awards. Kody Clemens was charged with a run and three hits — one more than he has managed in his 23 career at-bats.

Tigers starter Alex Faedo (1-3) allowed seven runs and nine hits in three-plus innings.

The White Sox grabbed a 3-0 lead on Moncada’s third homer with two out in the first. He also singled in Abreu in the eighth and ninth.

Abreu and Harrison added RBI singles in the third, and Mendick made it 6-0 with a homer on Faedo’s first pitch of the fourth.

White Sox righthander Vince Velasquez pitched 2⅔ innings before Martin came in. Velasquez was activated off the injured list before the game after being sidelined by a strained left groin.

Zavala’s two-run homer made it 9-0 in the fifth, and Adam Engel’s triple got the White Sox to double digits in the sixth. Engel was the last Chicago starter to get a hit.

Astros pitchers immaculate

Astros starter Luis Garcia and reliever Phil Maton each threw an immaculate inning — nine pitches, three strikeouts — and Martín Maldonado keyed a six-run first inning that sent Houston over the Texas Rangers, 9-2, in Arlington, Texas.

Maldonado hit a two-run double in the first and later homered as the AL West-leading Astros wrapped up their seventh consecutive series victory against their instate division rival.

Garcia (4-5) struck out nine without a walk over six innings while limiting Texas to two runs and four hits.

Garcia had a span of five consecutive strikeouts that began with an immaculate second inning — when he threw only nine pitches to strike out Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller.

Those were the first three batters Maton faced after replacing Garcia to start the seventh. And Maton also recorded a nine-pitch, three-strikeout inning.

Astros and Rangers officials said it was the first time in MLB history to have two nine-pitch, three-strikeout innings in the same game — either both by one team, or each team recording one.

The only AL West team with a winning record, Houston (39-24) had lost four of five after dropping the series opener. The Astros then won 4-3 on Tuesday night with a four-run rally in the eighth inning, and started the series finale with another big outburst.

The Astros sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning. The first nine faced fill-in starter Tyson Miller (0-1), who was gone after No. 9 batter Maldonado’s double to right.

Miller was a replacement call-up from Triple-A Round Rock when the Rangers put Glenn Otto on the COVID-19-related injured list, only hours before the right-hander was set to start a series opener Friday night against the White Sox.

Miller threw 2⅓ innings in relief against the Chicago White Sox, but got the start against the Astros when Otto’s spot in the rotation came up again.

Houston leadoff man Jose Altuve was hit by Miller’s third pitch of the game, before a single and walk loaded the bases. Yordan Álvarez then hit a two-run double to extend his on-base streak to 16 games and put the Astros ahead to stay. Kyler Tucker followed with an RBI groundout.

Maldonado led of the fourth with his fifth homer of the season to make it 7-2. Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run homer in the Astros eighth.

Garcia’s streak of five consecutive strikeouts ended when Corey Seager hit his 13th homer, a solo drive in the third. Garcia then got out of the inning with another strikeout.

Umpire crew works shorthanded

A three-man umpiring crew worked the game between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers on Wednesday after umpire David Rackley was ruled out due to health and safety protocols.

“Consistent with protocols, the remainder of the crew has followed the appropriate steps, and the game will proceed under a three-umpire system,” Major League Baseball said in a statement, without elaborating.

Rackley had been scheduled to work behind home plate for the series finale, an afternoon game. Ryan Blakeney, who had been set to work first base, was behind the plate instead. Marvin Hudson and Junior Valentine, the other two umpires on the crew, were on the bases.

Stubbs’ walkoff HR sparks Phillies

Garrett Stubbs hit a three-run homer with two out in the ninth inning, sending the Philadelphia Phillies to a dramatic 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins in Philadelphia. Alec Bohm sparked the winning rally with a one-out single against Tanner Scott (2-2). Pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto walked before Yairo Muñoz struck out swinging for the second out. That brought Stubbs to the plate, and he drove a 2-2 fastball deep to right for his third homer. Kyle Gibson pitched eight-plus innings for Philadelphia before Connor Brogdon (2-0) got three outs for the win . . . Colorado Rockies setup man Tyler Kinley, 31, will likely miss the rest of the season with a flexor tear in his right elbow. Manager Bud Black said an MRI revealed the tear and a sprain in Kinley’s pitching elbow. He’s scheduled to undergo a procedure soon and Black did not rule out the need for Tommy John surgery. “That answer will probably be clearer when he has the procedure, but I’m thinking this is probably going to cost him this season,” Black said . . . Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen was placed on the 15-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring. Rasmussen last pitched Friday at Minnesota, and the IL move with the 26-year-old righthander was made retroactive to Sunday . . . The Milwaukee Brewers put closer Josh Hader on the paternity list before Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets and expect him to miss three days. Hader began Wednesday tied with San Diego’s Taylor Rogers for the MLB lead with 19 saves. The lefthander, who is 0-1 with a 0.92 ERA in 21 appearances this year, has pitched only three times since May 30.