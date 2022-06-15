US and allies pledge additional arms for Ukraine, but Kyiv wants more

The package, detailed by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin after a meeting with allies at NATO headquarters in Brussels, includes more long-range artillery, anti-ship missile launchers, and more rounds for howitzers and for a sophisticated American rocket system on which Ukrainians are currently being trained. Overall, the United States has now committed about $5.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

BRUSSELS — President Biden on Wednesday announced a further $1 billion in weapons and aid for Ukraine, as the United States and its allies met to craft a response to Ukraine’s increasingly urgent calls for advanced arms to beat back Russia’s invasion.

Biden said in a statement that he had told President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine about the new weapons during a 40-minute call Wednesday morning. Zelensky and his aides have recently ramped up public pressure on the West to supply vastly more of the sophisticated armaments it has already sent, questioning their allies’ commitment to the Ukrainian cause and insisting that nothing else can stop the inexorable, brutal Russian advance in eastern Ukraine.

But Western officials and arms experts caution that flooding the battlefield with advanced weapons is far slower and more difficult than it sounds, facing obstacles in manufacturing, delivery, training, and compatibility — and in avoiding depletion of Western arsenals.

The leaders of the European Union’s largest countries — Germany, France, and Italy — are expected to pay their first visit to Zelensky in Ukraine on Thursday in a show of solidarity, but it remains unclear whether they will have much to offer. The leaders — Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, President Emmanuel Macron of France, and Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy — have all expressed the desire for a more rapid conclusion of the war through peace talks with Russia, raising hackles in Ukraine.

Austin, together with Ukraine’s defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, met at NATO headquarters with defense officials from some 45 countries supporting Ukraine, to try to assess what weapons Ukraine needs right now and how its allies can best provide them.

“We can’t afford to let up, and we can’t lose steam,” Austin said in opening the gathering, urging allies to redouble their efforts to help Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin’s forces, advancing in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, are close to capturing Sievierodonetsk, the city that has been the focus of the fighting, and Ukrainian troops in the area are at risk of encirclement. In what seems like a replay of the siege in Mariupol, hundreds of civilians and troops are sheltering in bunkers below an industrial plant in the city.

Ukraine, Austin said, “is facing a pivotal moment on the battlefield.”

The Russian military in the Donbas is relying heavily on its immense advantage in long-range artillery, pounding Ukrainian soldiers — as well as cities and towns — from a distance before trying to move in. The Ukrainians have drawn them into some close-quarters combat, with both sides reportedly suffering heavy casualties.

“It is vital to hold on there, in Donbas,” Zelensky said in a video address early Wednesday. “The more losses the enemy suffers there, the less power they will have to continue the aggression.”

Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in Brussels that not just the sovereignty of Ukraine was at stake, but “the rules-based international order is also under threat due to the actions of Russia in Ukraine.”

Ukrainian officials have been pleading daily for more long-range artillery and complaining loudly that the West has been to slow to provide it. The howitzers and rocket launchers delivered or pledged by the United States and others fall far short of what Ukraine says it needs to match Russian firepower.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a leading adviser to Zelensky, said this week that Ukraine needs 1,000 155-mm howitzers, 300 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 500 tanks, among other things, to achieve battlefield parity — several times as much heavy weaponry as has been promised.

Austin and NATO insist they understand the urgency.

“Russia is using its long-range fires to try to overwhelm Ukrainian positions,” said Austin, a retired four-star Army general.

The most advanced weapons the United States has so far supplied Ukraine include four HIMARS truck-mounted multiple-launch rocket launchers, with rockets that have a range of up to 40 miles, greater than anything Ukraine currently possesses. The first Ukrainian team is scheduled to complete its training on the system Wednesday, and it will be deployed in the battlefield next week, a Biden administration official said.

The package announced Wednesday includes another three HIMARS launchers. Germany pledged three similar launchers, and Britain had previously promised three.

The new US commitment also includes 18 M777 155-mm howitzers, in addition to 108 already delivered, and 36,000 shells for them.

Austin and Milley pushed back on the charge that the allies were being too cautious in rushing advanced weapons to Ukraine, saying that everything was being done in coordination with Ukrainian military leaders.

“I think the international community has done a pretty good job of providing that capability. But it’s never enough,” Austin said. “And so we’re going to continue to work hard to move as much capability as we can as fast as we can.”

And not only are sophisticated weapons systems expensive, but the supply is limited and production is often slow. Some countries sending arms to Ukraine have expressed fears of depleting their own stocks and weakening their national security, and some have secured commitments from the United States and others to provide replacements.

The United States has also been concerned that the Ukrainians not be given weapons with such long ranges that they can hit targets deep within Russia itself. So it did not immediately supply the HIMARS mobile rocket launcher, and it is not supplying the longest-range rockets the system can use.

There are also concerns about keeping control of advanced technology. For instance, there are efforts to get Ukraine more sophisticated anti-ship missiles, to drive the Russian navy further from the Ukrainian coast off Odesa. But those missiles include technology that can only be exported after obtaining special permission, and there are concerns that such weapons do not fall into the hands of the Russians.

The United States and its allies have been careful to express sympathy for Ukraine’s plight and not to say that Kyiv’s complaints about the pace of supply are unfair or unfounded.

“It’s an evolving list,” said the US ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith. “The list that they gave us early on in the conflict looks very different from the list that we’re talking about now. We were heavily focused in the beginning on air defense. We transitioned to a conversation about ammunition. We’ve had moments where we’ve talked about coastal defense. We’re talking about heavy rocket artillery. We have shifted the conversation.”