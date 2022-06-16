‘Abbott Elementary’ tops Television Critics Association nominations

“Abbott Elementary” topped three much respected series — AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Apple TV+’s “Severance,” and Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” — which each won four nominations. The shows with three nominations each are HBO Max’s “Hacks,” Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” Netflix’s “Squid Game,” and HBO’s “Succession.”

The Television Critics Association, a.k.a. TCA, has announced the nominations for the annual awards presentation. Not surprisingly, the TCA (of which I am a member) gave the most nominations to “Abbott Elementary,” the warm and witty mockumentary about the teachers at a funding-starved Philadelphia school. The only big surprise about its triumph, with five nominations? It’s a network show (ABC) in a competition dominated by cable and streaming titles.

Advertisement

The TCA Awards acting categories are non-gendered, and loaded up with strong contenders. The nominees in the drama acting category are Lee Jung-jae in “Squid Game,” Michael Keaton in “Dopesick,” Melanie Lynskey in “Yellowjackets,” Mandy Moore in “This Is Us,” Bob Odenkirk in “Better Call Saul,” Margaret Qualley in “Maid,” Adam Scott in “Severance,” Rhea Seehorn in “Better Call Saul,” Amanda Seyfried in “The Dropout,” and Jeremy Strong in “Succession.”

The nominees in the comedy acting category are Pamela Adlon in “Better Things,” Quinta Brunson in “Abbott Elementary,” Bridget Everett in “Somebody Somewhere,” Bill Hader in “Barry,” Janelle James in “Abbott Elementary,” Steve Martin in “Only Murders in the Building,” Jean Smart in “Hacks,” and Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso.”

The winners will be revealed on Aug. 6.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.