Author readings around Boston June 19-25

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.

MONDAY

Sharon Wyman (“Power, Passion, and Faith: Emmy Evald Carlsson, Suffragist and Social Activist”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Annette Gordon-Reed (“On Juneteenth”) is in conversation with Lisa Baldez at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Ian Morris (“Geography Is Destiny: Britain and the World: A 10,000-Year History”) is in conversation with Jane Smiley at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Simu Liu (“We Were Dreamers”) reads in person at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilbur (tickets start at $40 and include a copy of the book).

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

TUESDAY

Advertisement

Geraldine Brooks (“Horse”) is in conversation with Drew Faust in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $5 for admission or $32 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Stephanie D. Preston (“The Altruistic Urge: Why We’re Driven to Help Others”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Anna Hogeland (“The Long Answer”) is in conversation with Steve Almond virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Kalynn Bayron (“This Wicked Fate”) is in reading in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Kirstin Chen (“Counterfeit”) is in conversation with Julie Carrick Dalton in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Kristen Lee (“Worth the Risk: How to Microdose Bravery to Grow Resilience, Connect More, and Offer Yourself to the World”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers . . . Neema Avashia (“Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at All She Wrote.

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY

Katee Robert (“Wicked Beauty”), Jennifer L. Armentrout (“A Shadow in the Ember”), Olivie Blake (“The Atlas Six”), and Ali Hazelwood (“The Love Hypothesis”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Keri Blakinger (“Corrections in Ink: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Kelly Brotzman in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

THURSDAY

B.A. Shapiro (“Metropolis”) is in conversation with Jan Brogan in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Bob Ryan (“In Scoring Position: 40 Years of a Baseball Love Affair”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets are $5 for admission or $30 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Jessi Jezewska Stevens (“The Visitors”) is in conversation with Becca Rothfeld in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Peter Dreier (“Major League Rebels: Baseball Battles Over Workers’ Rights and American Empire”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

FRIDAY

Diana Goetsch (“This Body I Wore: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Stephanie Burt in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Ottessa Moshfegh (“Lapvona”) is in conversation with Miranda Popkey at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $6 for admission or $29 for admission and a copy of the book).