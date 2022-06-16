Author readings around Boston June 19-25

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Joanna McClintick (“‘Twas the Night Before Pride”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at All She Wrote . . . Lisa Stringfellow (“A Comb of Wishes”) and Quintin Collins (“Claim Tickets for Stolen People”) are in conversation with Lauren James virtually and in person at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
MONDAY
Sharon Wyman (“Power, Passion, and Faith: Emmy Evald Carlsson, Suffragist and Social Activist”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Annette Gordon-Reed (“On Juneteenth”) is in conversation with Lisa Baldez at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Ian Morris (“Geography Is Destiny: Britain and the World: A 10,000-Year History”) is in conversation with Jane Smiley at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Simu Liu (“We Were Dreamers”) reads in person at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilbur (tickets start at $40 and include a copy of the book).
TUESDAY
Geraldine Brooks (“Horse”) is in conversation with Drew Faust in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $5 for admission or $32 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Stephanie D. Preston (“The Altruistic Urge: Why We’re Driven to Help Others”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Anna Hogeland (“The Long Answer”) is in conversation with Steve Almond virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Kalynn Bayron (“This Wicked Fate”) is in reading in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Kirstin Chen (“Counterfeit”) is in conversation with Julie Carrick Dalton in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Kristen Lee (“Worth the Risk: How to Microdose Bravery to Grow Resilience, Connect More, and Offer Yourself to the World”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers . . . Neema Avashia (“Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at All She Wrote.
WEDNESDAY
Katee Robert (“Wicked Beauty”), Jennifer L. Armentrout (“A Shadow in the Ember”), Olivie Blake (“The Atlas Six”), and Ali Hazelwood (“The Love Hypothesis”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Keri Blakinger (“Corrections in Ink: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Kelly Brotzman in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
THURSDAY
B.A. Shapiro (“Metropolis”) is in conversation with Jan Brogan in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Bob Ryan (“In Scoring Position: 40 Years of a Baseball Love Affair”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets are $5 for admission or $30 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Jessi Jezewska Stevens (“The Visitors”) is in conversation with Becca Rothfeld in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Peter Dreier (“Major League Rebels: Baseball Battles Over Workers’ Rights and American Empire”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
FRIDAY
Diana Goetsch (“This Body I Wore: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Stephanie Burt in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Ottessa Moshfegh (“Lapvona”) is in conversation with Miranda Popkey at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $6 for admission or $29 for admission and a copy of the book).
