Local bestsellers for the week ended June 12

2. Sparring Partners John Grisham Doubleday

3. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

4. The Latecomer Jean Hanff Korelitz Celadon

5. Tracy Flick Can’t Win Tom Perrotta Scribner

6. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

7. The Midcoast Adam White Hogarth

8. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

9. When Women Were Dragons Kelly Barnhill Doubleday

10. Nightcrawling Leila Mottley Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Little, Brown

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

3. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile Candice Millard Doubleday

4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

5. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery

6. The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at His Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened Bill McKibben Henry Holt and Co.

7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

8. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

9. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath Bill Browder S&S

10. The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty Sy Montgomery Atria

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Book Lovers Emily Henry Berkley

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

4. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

5. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

6. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

7. Beautiful World, Where Are You Sally Rooney Picador

8. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

9. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead

10. The House in the Cerulean Sea TJ Klune Tor

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

4. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

5. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

6. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

7. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life George Saunders Random House

8. The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America Elizabeth Letts Ballantine

9. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

10. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, June 12. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.