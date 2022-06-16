Massport narrows list of developers for affordable housing

The Massachusetts Port Authority has narrowed down the list of development teams to build affordable housing next to its Seaport garage to five bidders. On Thursday, Massport selected five teams to move on to the next phase of the bidding process: Beacon Communities and RISE Together; Community Builders and the Menkiti Group; Preservation of Affordable Housing and DREAM Development; Trinity Financial and the South Boston Neighborhood Development Corp.; and Winn Companies and Catalyst Ventures Development. The port authority is hoping to see a building with up to 200 apartments go up on land along D Street adjacent to its South Boston Waterfront Transportation Center garage. The level of affordability for these apartments will count toward 25 percent of the scoring in the bidding process. The port authority board is expected to pick a winner this fall. — JON CHESTO

INTERNATIONAL

Bank of England hikes interest rates

The Bank of England continued its efforts to tamp down inflation on Thursday, raising interest rates for the fifth consecutive policy meeting to 1.25 percent, the highest since 2009. With the economic outlook in Britain weakening, policymakers raised rates by just a quarter of a percentage point even as other major central banks around the world have recently opted for larger increases. Earlier this week, data showed the economy contracted in April for a second month in a row. The bank now forecasts the economy to contract 0.3 percent in the second quarter, instead of growing slightly. — NEW YORK TIMES

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla raises prices

Tesla has increased prices across its lineup by as much as $6,000, Electrek reported, as global automakers grapple with surging costs for raw materials, particularly battery components. In at least its third hike this year, the electric-car pioneer lifted the price of a long-range Model 3 by $2,500 to $57,990, Electrek said. The long-range Model X dual motor all-wheel drive was bumped up $6,000 to $120,990. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Meta to address French concerns about online advertising

Meta Platforms Inc. avoided heavy fines after offering to address French antitrust concerns over its online advertising market. In July of last year, Meta proposed a series of commitments to address concerns that Facebook’s behavior may make it harder to view available ad space online, and on smart phones, as well as data linked to campaigns on the social network. The French regulator, which was seeking comments from rivals, accepted the concessions from Meta and closed the ongoing case, according to a Autorite de la concurrence statement published Thursday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates had largest one-week increase in more than three decades

Average long-term US mortgage rates had their biggest one-week jump in 35 years with the Federal Reserve this week raising its key rate by three-quarters of a point in bid to tame high inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate climbed from 5.23 percent last week to 5.78 percent this week, the highest its been since November of 2008 during the housing crisis. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, rose to 4.81 percent from 4.38 percent last week. A year ago, the rate was 2.24 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CREDIT

Amex uses metal from retired plane for one of its cards

Forget plain old stainless steel or titanium. American Express is now using metal from a retired airplane for one of its credit cards with Delta Air Lines. The credit-card giant used parts of a Boeing 747 for a new, limited-edition version of its Delta SkyMiles Reserve cards: Plane No. 6307, which spent more than 116,000 hours in the air and traveled 68 million miles during its 27 years of flying. Even though the jet’s average speed would approach 564 miles per hour, the hardest part of the project was ensuring the metal could survive the turbulence of being inside consumer’s wallets, AmEx said. “This metal was made to fly and it’s actually softer than you think,” said Jon Gantman, senior vice president and general manager of cobrand-product management at New York-based AmEx. “It’s very different from banging around in your wallet.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Qatar Airways profit last year highest ever

Qatar Airways, one of the Mideast’s largest carriers known for on-board comfort and luxury, said Thursday its profits over the past fiscal year topped $1.5 billion, marking the highest ever earnings for the state-owned carrier as it prepares to see a record surge in travelers for the upcoming FIFA World Cup soccer games. Qatar Airways operates out of a gleaming new airport in the capital, Doha, on the eastern coastline of the Arabian Peninsula, where the World Cup will be held for the first time in the Middle East later this year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s in France to settle tax evasion case

McDonald’s France and related companies have agreed to pay over 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to the French state to settle a case in which the fast-food giant was accused of years of tax evasion. A Paris court approved the settlement Thursday, the French national financial prosecutor’s office said. McDonald’s said the settlement was the result of “productive discussions” with French tax authorities. The decision means a tax fraud investigation targeting the company, opened after a legal complaint by unions in 2016, will be closed. The company was accused of hiding French profits in lower-tax Luxembourg from 2009-2020, and reporting artificially low profits in France. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BROADBAND

Verizon to cut price for home service in some areas

Verizon is cutting its home broadband price to $25 a month for wireless customers in select areas where its Fios fiber network and wireless internet service are available. Verizon said Thursday that the offer is available in more than 2,700 cities to customers with premium 5G mobile plans. The previous Fios offer had started at $40 a month. The move is yet another enticement for mobile customers to move up to higher-priced plans as Verizon pushes faster 5G products. The company is also raising prices next month on limited mobile-data plans by $6 per line or $12 per family. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Casino workers in Atlantic City vote to authorize a strike

Unionized workers from five Atlantic City casinos voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to authorize a strike, teeing up a labor fight that could paralyze a storied East Coast tourist hub with the summer travel season well underway. Unite Here Local 54 announced Wednesday evening that workers from five of the city’s classic casinos ― Caesars, Tropicana, Harrah’s, Borgata, and Hard Rock — voted “yes” to strike by a margin of 96 percent. The union plans to return to the negotiating table, but the vote sends a message that workers will walk out if no agreement emerges by the July 1 deadline. The strike vote affects about 10,000 workers, according to a union representative. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BUILDING

Home construction down in May

New US home construction dropped in May, highlighting the impacts of ongoing supply chain challenges and sinking sales as mortgage rates rise. Residential starts declined 14.4 percent last month to a 1.55 million annualized rate, the lowest in more than a year, according to government data released Thursday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS