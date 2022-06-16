Pine Bar opens at Boston Public Market; Somerville gets a speakeasy

Their neon sign pays homage to The European , the landmark neighborhood Italian restaurant that once stood a few blocks away. The Filmark Hospitality Group runs this spot. They also own North End restaurants Ducali , Filippo , and Lucia — and the first restaurant that patriarch Filippo Frattaroli ever visited in Boston was, fittingly enough, The European.

Openings: Fancy a cocktail while you shop? Pine Bar is open at Boston Public Market (100 Hanover St.), serving local liquors, beer, and wine, with ingredients sourced from BPM vendors. Browse the stalls with a drink in hand, or buy food to take back to the bar.

Enjoy an Edmonia made with Dorchester’s GrandTen gin, lemon, cherry, and apricot; The Sacred Cod, with Nantucket’s Triple Eight vodka and local cranberries; or a Parquet Sour, with Roxbury’s own Bully Boy whiskey and locally sourced egg whites. It’s open daily.

French pastry chain Le Macaron is now open in Somerville (411 Artisan Way). Load up on macarons, pastries, gelato, and éclairs, then ride out your sugar high at Legoland next door. Or try the new Parla XXI (631 Assembly Row), a spinoff of the North End original. The speakeasy-style spot serves salads, pastas, and seafood from a cheeky menu with headings like “Send Noods” (pastas) and “Sugar Daddy” (desserts). Lighter eaters can try the “Raw Dawg” side of the menu, featuring crudo.

The Street Chestnut Hill (33 Boylston St.) is now home to a branch of New York-based Limani — the restaurant’s first Massachusetts venue. Sample a Mediterranean menu in a two-level space overlooking Hammond Pond, with spanakopita, moussaka, halloumi, a wine bar, and a fish table: Choose a fresh catch to be cooked on the spot. It’s open for lunch and dinner.

Reopenings: Speaking of fish, the Kendall Square Legal Sea Foods (355 Main St.) is open once more, after a COVID-induced hiatus.

Coming soon: Be on the lookout for The Beth at the Hingham Shipyard (18 Shipyard Drive) this summer. Expect casual American food with a coastal vibe, from the team behind Gather, City Table, and Ned Devine’s.

Irene Li attends the 2022 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards at Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 13, 2022. Jeff Schear/Getty Images for James Beard Foundation

Awards: Congratulations to Mei Mei dumpling company’s Irene Li, who just won a 2022 James Beard Leadership Award. The honor is presented to culinary professionals responsible for creating healthier, safer, more equitable, and sustainable food systems. Li also founded Prepshift, a startup that offers restaurant operators tools and resources to streamline onboarding and training and aims to build positive workplace culture.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.