7 fun ideas to celebrate Father’s Day in Greater Boston

TAKE A DIP IN WALDEN POND As the indie-pop band Atta Boy says, “May your life be a Walden Pond swim.” Walden Pond is not just the former home of writer Henry David Thoreau, it’s also one of the most tranquil spots in the state. Whether you’re looking to swim, relax on its beach, or hike around its perimeter, a trip to Walden Pond is a wonderful way to spend Father’s Day. Open every day, 5 a.m.-7:30 p.m., free, 915 Walden St, Concord. mass.gov

If you’re looking for last-minute ways to make this Father’s Day special, you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find our picks for fun events, dinners, and places to go, but your celebration can be as simple as taking a walk, as long as you show that you care. If my dad weren’t hundreds of miles away, I’m sure we’d be taking our guitars out to go play by the river, or going for a Sunday morning run, or stopping by some famous restaurant so he could tell me every detail of its history, but a phone call will have to suffice. If you’re fortunate enough to have a father figure that lives close to you, here are seven ways to show them you appreciate it.

BRING YOUR HERO TO MEET ONE OF HIS OWN Calling all sports fans! Take your old man to Dedham for a 50-plus vendor sports card and memorabilia show, with a free gift for dads at the door. Get autographs from sports greats like Tom “Satch” Sanders, Bernie Parent, Brandon Meriweather, and Randy Vataha. June 19, 8:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m., $2 for adults, free for kids under 12, 55 Ariadne Rd, Dedham. cardboardpromotions.com

BOTTLE UP A BEARD Brought to you by Notch Brewing and House of Art and Craft, you’ll walk away from this Father’s Day class with two bottles of your best DIY gift since grade school. If you don’t like what you end up with, you can always stop by Notch’s biergarten and tap room to take your mind off it. June 19, 1-2 p.m., $50, 525 Western Ave. eventbrite.com

Paddle Boston has seven locations in the Boston area, giving you plenty of options for some Father's Day fun. Daniel E. Smith

FIND YOUR FLOW ON THE CHARLES The Charles River is as beautiful as ever now that the leaves are back on the trees. Bring dad to enjoy all the river has to offer from the comfort of a canoe, or a kayak, or a paddle board. Days and hours vary by location, prices start at $15. paddleboston.com

MESS AROUND AT THE PLOUGH AND STARS Have a dad looking to rock out? Don’t miss this gathering of local Boston musicians that’s been taking place for the better part of a decade. The Mess-Around started in 2016 as a monthly get-together of Boston-area musicians at the Plough and Stars, and has gone on to feature well over 100 artists -- one upcoming event just so happens to be this Father’s Day. June 19, 4-6 p.m., free, 912 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge. ploughandstars.com

ANNUAL FATHER’S DAY ARTISAN PIG ROAST With slow-roasted pig, East Coast salmon, and hand-carved organic chicken, it’s a feast fit for a king at the Yard at the Liberty Hotel. And if you’re not completely and utterly full by the time you finish your entrée, enjoy one of the delicious desserts like the ricotta cheesecake with caramelized banana and garden strawberries. Enjoy the sounds of the Conscious Reggae Band as you and dad dig in. June 19, 4:30-6:30 p.m., $75 for adults, $25 for children under 12, 215 Charles St. eventbrite.com

PROJECT: PUTT! Does your dad like golf? How does he feel about lasers? Conquer this 12-hole course with crazy challenges and wacky interactive elements, brought to you by the neon glow of R.E.A.LM.S. Institute for Questionable Science. Wednesday-Sunday, hours vary by day, $18, 61 Exchange Pl. projectputt.com

Sam Trottenberg can be reached at sam.trottenberg@globe.com.