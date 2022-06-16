Advocates and experts concerned about attacks directed at LGBTQ community after Idaho arrests

Advocates for the community contend that anti-LGBTQ legislation and rhetoric from politicians is a key factor fueling such incidents.

Police say dozens of men from the white supremacist group Patriot Front piled into a U-Haul truck wearing balaclavas and bearing riot gear, with plans to instigate a riot at the park where families, children, and supporters were gathered to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

The arrests Saturday of 31 members of a white supremacist group who allegedly tried to start a riot at a Pride Month event in Idaho have advocates and experts worried about a rising tide of violence directed at the LQBTQ community.

“Politicians are targeting LGBTQ people and youth with baseless legislation, so-called ‘pundits’ are spouting false and vile rhetoric, including defamatory language we see amplified on social media, and repeated by extremists threatening Pride events,” Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, said in a statement.

Ellis voiced gratitude to law enforcement and witnesses who foiled the Idaho plot and said that “this should be a red alert that rhetoric and misinformation spread by political leaders and enablers in the media has real life consequences and endangers innocent people.”

The Human Rights Campaign said in May that there “are more than 320 anti-LGBTQ+ bills under consideration in state legislatures across the country,” and the Trevor Project, another advocacy group, said in its recently released 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health that 36 percent of LGBTQ youth reported being physically threatened or harmed due to either their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“It’s deeply concerning that this month has already been tarnished by a resurgence of vocally homophobic and transphobic attacks that threaten the safety of young people and their supportive families,” Amit Paley, the Trevor Project’s CEO and executive director, said in a statement. “We must all come together to condemn anti-LGBTQ violence and those who incite it. I urge adults, especially those in positions of power, to strongly consider the weight of their words and actions.”

Nadine Smith, an LGBTQ community organizer based in Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade in a measure critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, tweeted Monday that such actions fuel violence against her community.

“BTW, @GovRonDeSantis and the architect of his anti-LGBTQ attacks @ChristinaPushaw are responsible for the dramatic increase in violence against our community in recent months,” Smith tweeted. “They have perpetuated the lie that our existence is a danger to children.”

Smith added that white nationalists “have made ‘groomer’ ... their rally cry as they threaten the lives of LGBTQ people.”

Such threats suggest that annual pride celebrations every June remain necessary to affirm the rights of the LGBTQ community, said Tori Cooper, director of community engagement for the Human Rights Campaign’s Transgender Justice Initiative.

“Some people question why we still need Pride — this is why,” Cooper said. “Dangerous anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment and rhetoric fuels physical harm against our community.”

In one prominent example, Mark Burns, a South Carolina pastor who lost his bid for the GOP nomination for a congressional seat in his district Tuesday, had said in a recent TV interview that “the LGBT transgender grooming [of] our children’s minds is a national security threat” aimed at destabilizing the American republic.

He said the country must “start executing people who are found guilty for their treasonous acts against the Constitution of the United States of America.”

Scott Wiener, a state senator in California, tweeted Tuesday that the Idaho incident as well as the recent storming by Proud Boys of a Drag Queen Story Hour at a library in San Lorenzo, Calif., are a “direct” result of the hateful rhetoric permeating the nation’s politics.

“Proud Boys stormed Drag Queen Story Hour at San Lorenzo Public Library, wearing AK-47 shirts & calling the drag queen ‘pedophile’ & ‘it,’” Wiener wrote. “A right-wing militia was arrested for planning to attack Pride in Idaho. Direct results of political attacks on LGBTQ people.”

Dr. Cynthia Miller-Idris, an author and director of the Polarization and Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL) in the Center for University Excellence at the American University in Washington, D.C., tweeted Sunday that more hostility could be leveled against the LGBTQ community amid the fractious climate.

“*Every* time we see mainstreaming of hateful rhetoric & policies, it normalizes & legitimizes violent extremists who feel empowered to act,” Miller-Idris tweeted. “Attacks on the LGBTQ+ community are no different. We saw it in Idaho this weekend too — And we should unfortunately expect more of this.”

The FBI says on its website that law enforcement agencies nationwide reported 8,302 “single-bias hate crime offenses” in 2019, and that 16.8 percent of those were motivated by sexual orientation bias, along with 2.7 percent stemming from gender identity bias. The site says 15,588 law enforcement agencies reported data to the feds.

The numbers were similar in 2018, when 16.9 percent of such crimes were motivated by sexual orientation bias, and 2.2 percent stemmed from gender identity bias. That year, the FBI site says, 16,039 law enforcement agencies reported data to the bureau.

“Social media accounts are posting about Pride events and tagging LGBTQ people with false and disgusting innuendo, the likes of which we haven’t seen since the 1970s,” said Ellis, of GLAAD. “This is disturbing and alarming. We all need to speak up for everyone’s right to be themselves and to be safe. ... We urge every ally to speak up, to demand lawmakers pass laws like The Equality Act and their employers to support LGBTQ workers, families and customers. Equal treatment means we all get to contribute to our communities and to a world that is safe and prosperous for everyone.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.