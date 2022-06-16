📻 Big talk radio news in Rhode Island

📧 Don’t forget to sign up for Alexa Gagosz’s weekly food and dining newsletter. The first edition drops next Thursday.

Finally, The Score is coming back to Rhode Island radio.

Cumulus Media, the company that counts WPRO-AM, 92 PRO-FM, and Hot 106 among its local stations, is planning to bring back its all-sports channel, 790 The Score, later this year.

”We’re back,” the station teases in a YouTube video that went live on Wednesday. GoLocalProv was first to report the return of the station, which currently airs syndicated national programming.

The station is expected to lean heavily into sports betting and offer nationally syndicated sports talk like the Jim Rome Show, but Kevin McNamara is expected to have a daily show that will air from 5 to 7 p.m. WPRO will continue to air an hour of McNamara at 6 p.m.

Advertisement

In the YouTube video, the station also said it will air New York Yankees baseball, Boston Celtics basketball, and Brown University football and basketball.

Doug MacGunnigle, the program director for WPRO and 790, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

The Score last aired all sports talk in 2008, featuring local hosts Andy Gresh, Scott Zolak, and Scott Cordischi throughout the day. The station changed formats after WEEI made inroads in Rhode Island.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.