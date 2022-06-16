Chefs recognized for cooking record size chicken nugget in Cambridge by Guinness World Records

The entity, known previously as the Guinness Book of Records and Guinness Book of World Records, said in a statement posted to its website Saturday that the intrepid cooks in question, Nick DiGiovanni and Lynn Davis, made a nugget weighing in at approximately 46 pounds, a record weight that was “confirmed in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, on 25 May 2022.”

The statement said the nugget, once fully cooked, was weighed and inspected by Guinness World Records Adjudicator Claire Stephens.

Once the nugget’s weight was confirmed and the record established, the statement continued, the gigantic nugget was sliced up and distributed to friends, family, and a film crew for consumption. There was no immediate word on whether they had enough dipping sauce.

So who are these two cooks of colossal fare?

Giovanni, 26, of Cambridge, is a Harvard alum who competed in the wildly popular “MasterChef” reality show on Fox in 2019. The Barrington, R.I. native majored in food and climate studies at Harvard and studied under food writer Michael Pollan, while gamely manning the saute station at Michael Scelfo’s Harvard Square restaurant Waypoint during those bygone college days.

Davis, who goes by “Lynja” on her TikTok cooking account that boasts millions of followers, had teamed up with Giovanni last year to make the world’s largest cake pop, which weighed in at 97 pounds, according to Guinness World Records.

You can check out a YouTube video detailing their nugget triumph, from the cooking phase all the way to the voila moment.

“First things first, we’re going to lift the whole nugget over onto a new tray,” Giovanni says in the video clip, shortly before the climactic weigh-in.

“Now that we have the record, it’s time to celebrate,” Davis later adds while holding up the official certificate documenting their feat.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





