Drones disappear from store shelves

At 12:05 p.m. May. 11, the manager of an electronics store in Watertown reported to police a shoplifting incident that happened on May 5. The manager told police that at about 3:40 p.m. that afternoon, a person moseyed into the store, successfully broke the lock on a glass case, and helped himself to two drones that were valued at $1,300 each. The person then strolled out of the store without paying for them. The suspect was described as a male wearing jeans, a light blue button-up shirt with an American flag across the shoulders, and a Yankees baseball hat. In addition to the loss of the pricey drones, the manager said it cost $700 to fix the glass case.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

ADVENTURES IN SHOPLIFTING, CONTINUED

At 5:53 p.m. April 24, Watertown police were informed by security at Target that a man allegedly stole three bottles of champagne, valued at $230.99. Police were told the man placed the bottles of bubbly into his backpack and then left the store. But he didn’t get far. Police said officers found him leaving the rear exit of the mall, and when they checked his record, they learned he had a warrant for his arrest for a charge of larceny over $1,200. The 58-year-old Boston man was arrested on the warrant and also charged with shoplifting by concealing merchandise, second offense.

911 MYSTERY SOLVED

At 8:59 p.m. June 7, Bedford police received a call from police in the neighboring town of Billerica reporting they received two 911 calls from a home on Springs Road in Bedford. “Billerica was able to verify the first call was accidental, however could not verify the second call was accidental,” the log entry stated. “They also report the 911 calls came in on two different phone numbers at that address.” Police got a hold of the caller, who explained there was no emergency; he was merely trying to shut down his phone and that accidentally triggered the 911 call. He said he has a Google Voice phone number as well, and that was why the 911 call was coming in from two different phone numbers.

DISAPPEARING COWS

At 6:58 p.m. May 30, Bridgewater police received a call from someone who saw seven or eight cows at the intersection of Pleasant and North streets. An officer was dispatched to the scene and reported seeing no cows in the roadway.

A MILD CASE OF ROAD RAGE

At 8:04 a.m. April 11, Saugus police received a call from a woman who said that while she was driving on Main Street, she saw a vehicle that was trying to weave through traffic, so she took out her phone and took a picture of the license plate. After she did that, the vehicle stopped and returned the favor. She told police that the woman in the vehicle took a picture of her plate and then waved her finger back and forth. She told police she wanted the incident documented because she felt threatened.

