Former Salem gym teacher, 36, charged with sexually assaulting 10 female students

In a joint statement, police and school officials identified the former teacher as Daniel Hakim, 36, of North Andover. He’s scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Essex Superior Court on 32 counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, the statement said.

A former gym teacher at the K-8 Saltonstall School in Salem was arrested Wednesday on charges alleging he sexually assaulted 10 female students enrolled there between 2015 and 2018, authorities said Thursday.

The statement said Hakim was a physical education teacher at the school from 2015 until 2018, when he was “separated from employment.”

Advertisement

In 2018, the statement said, reports of Hakim’s “improper conduct” were brought to the attention of Salem Public Schools officials, who by law reported them to the state Department of Children and Families, the Salem Police Department, and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Hakim, the statement continued, was “immediately” removed from the school and suspended pending an investigation. But he ultimately never returned to Salem Public Schools and was “separated from service” at the end of the 2018 school year.

The statement said DCF completed its “screening and investigation of the claims,” which at the time were deemed “not prosecutable.” In addition, the statement said, DESE revoked Hakim’s teaching license in 2020.

Then last year, the statement said, another Saltonstall student from that same earlier timeframe alerted her parents to “improper conduct by Hakim in 2016.”

Salem police and the Essex district attorney’s office launched an investigation, the statement said, and charged Hakim in December 2021 with seven criminal counts. School officials at the time notified families “directly about the arrest,” held a forum with parents to discuss it, and provided “supports” for students and families affected by Hakim’s alleged crimes.

Advertisement

In addition, the statement said, the December arrest and outreach to families, along with ensuing news coverage, prompted more students to come forward to disclose additional “improper conduct by Hakim.”

Earlier this year, officials said, Salem police launched a “thorough investigation” of the new allegations, conducting interviews and gathering evidence over a five-month period, leading to Hakim’s arrest Wednesday.

Hakim pleaded not guilty in December in Salem District Court to seven counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and was released at the time on personal recognizance, records show.

The December case involved one alleged victim, according to published reports. He was indicted on the additional counts Wednesday, with nine more alleged victims identified in court papers.

“As community leaders and, most importantly, as parents we are sickened by the abuse from a trusted adult that these children were subjected to and the ongoing pain and trauma these young survivors and their families are and will continue to face,” said Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller, and Superintendent of Salem Public Schools Dr. Stephen Zrike in a joint statement.

“The actions for which Daniel Hakim has been arrested and charged are abominations,” the officials continued. “We are grateful for and applaud the cooperation of the victims and their families, their patience with the detailed investigation, and, above all, their courage in coming forward. Additionally, on behalf of our entire community, we are deeply appreciative for the diligence and commitment of the Salem Police [Criminal Investigation Division] detective — herself a mother — who took on this important case to ensure that justice was done for these victims, and for the perseverance of the members of the District Attorney’s Office.”

Advertisement

The officials said Salem Public Schools have been “and will continue to provide ongoing resources for students and families who have been impacted by this incident. Lastly, we know that any allegation of inappropriate interactions with children is disturbing and concerning, however we are limited in the information we can share beyond this statement, both for legal reasons due to the ongoing case and for student privacy.”

The officials added that “we are all of us fully committed to the safety and well-being of the students who attend Salem Public Schools and are therefore prepared to work with prosecutors to ensure the fullest accountability of the law in this terrible case. This arrest and today’s arraignment show the strength of victims and survivors when they are supported and empowered to step out of the shadows to tell their accounts.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.