Gun violence visits a small, idyllic Vermont town

Woodstock Police Sergeant Joe Swanson was the first to respond. He saw a man lying in the driveway of a house on Slayton Terrace. Swanson was bent over, giving first aid to the man, who appeared to have been shot, when another man came out of the house and started shooting.

It is one of the last places in Vermont — in America, even — you’d expect to hear gunfire.

WOODSTOCK, Vt. — There’s a shooting range on the outskirts of town, far from the idyllic village center of this genteel tourist haven, but the “pop, pop, pop” so many heard Tuesday afternoon was from somewhere else — a small, hilly residential neighborhood above Central Street, the main drag.

A bullet, police said, grazed Swanson’s arm and he returned fire. The gunman retreated inside. Another Woodstock officer, Corporal Mark Donka, had arrived just seconds after Swanson and they kept their guns trained on the house while calling for backup.

By the time Vermont State Police established a secure perimeter, they couldn’t be sure the gunman hadn’t slipped out the back into the woods above Woodstock village.

That village was, as usual, crawling with tourists and locals who flock to the boutique shops, art galleries, and cafes that draw visitors from all over the country, and all over the world. But as the hours passed, and the standoff up on Slayton Terrace continued, word spread in a small town where word of mouth is everything.

By 4 p.m., even without being ordered to by police, most businesses had shut their doors. Police told people in the neighborhood to shelter in place.

At Dr. Coburn’s Tonic, a restaurant in the middle of the village, bartender Vicky Kelley said they hustled patrons in from the sidewalk tables.

“We stayed open but kept everyone inside,” she said.

Around 11 p.m., about 10 hours after the standoff began, it was over. A police tactical team entered the home and heard a gunshot upstairs. When they got upstairs, they found 45-year-old Jay Wilson dead from what they said was a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police said Jay Wilson was living in the house, which his mother owned. His mother, June Wilson, a beloved home economics teacher at Woodstock Union High School, had retired to Florida and decided to put the Woodstock house on the market. The plan was for Jay Wilson to move to another property his mother owned in Rutland, 30 miles west of Woodstock.

But Jay Wilson objected to the plan, according to Vermont State Police Lieutenant Todd Baxter.

“The son and the mother had an issue over finances and property,” Baxter said.

June Wilson asked a friend, 67-year-old Dieter Seier, to accompany her to the house on Slayton Terrace, to transfer a car to her son and iron out their differences. Baxter said Jay Wilson shot Seier repeatedly in the driveway. June Wilson escaped unharmed, seeking refuge in a neighbor’s house. And the standoff was on.

Woodstock Police Chief Robbie Blish said he believed the last shooting in Woodstock took place in the 1980s, and the last homicide, which didn’t, as it happened, involve a gun, came in the 1990s.

Phil Camp, who has owned the local newspaper, The Vermont Standard, for 40 years, said he thinks Blish is right.

“We wouldn’t even know how to spell ‘murder’ in a headline,” Camp said.

Vicky Kelley and her boss were still in the restaurant, so close to the scene, in a town that had fallen so silent, that they heard the last shot, the one police said Jay Wilson used to kill himself.

On Thursday, Kelley said things had gotten back to whatever normal is. Readers browsed in the Yankee Book Shop. Al fresco diners lingered outside Dr. Coburn’s and the Village Butcher.

But for Kelley and others, what happened Tuesday was a reminder that no city, no town, no village anywhere in America is immune to the epidemic of gun violence.

“I didn’t expect it to happen here,” Vicky Kelley said, “but it can happen anywhere.”

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.