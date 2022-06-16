Hundreds of flights from Logan Airport delayed by rough weather along East Coast

Hundreds of flights were delayed Thursday at Boston Logan International Airport and more than 100 more canceled as the FAA issued a ground stop at the airport amid rough weather down the East Coast, officials said.

Some planes couldn’t leave Boston because harsh weather in their destinations had forced the airports to stop accepting arrivals, according to Jennifer Mehigan, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates the airport.

“This is pretty common during summer thunderstorms,” Mehigan said in an e-mail.