Hundreds of flights from Logan Airport delayed by rough weather along East Coast

Updated June 16, 2022, 32 minutes ago
Delta planes sat on the tarmac at Boston Logan International Airport in a file photo from 2021.Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Hundreds of flights were delayed Thursday at Boston Logan International Airport and more than 100 more canceled as the FAA issued a ground stop at the airport amid rough weather down the East Coast, officials said.

Some planes couldn’t leave Boston because harsh weather in their destinations had forced the airports to stop accepting arrivals, according to Jennifer Mehigan, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates the airport.

“This is pretty common during summer thunderstorms,” Mehigan said in an e-mail.

The FAA said thunderstorms and gate issues/surface conditions had led the agency to implement a traffic management program, also known as a ground stop, at Logan, where flights were delayed by an average about two hours, according to a statement on the agency’s website.

Flights to Charlotte, N.C., were delayed by about one hour and 41 minutes, while flights to Montreal were nearly three hours behind schedule, and flights to New York’s LaGuardia Airport were delayed about five hours, according to the FAA.

There were a total of 493 delays and 155 cancellations at Logan by about 7:45 p.m., according to the FlightAware airline tracking website.

