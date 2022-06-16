Mass. reports 3,062 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 1,154 among staff

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Thursday reported a decline in positive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts schools for a fourth consecutive week, with 3,062 new cases among students and 1,154 among staff for the week that ended Wednesday.
The 4,216 total cases represent a drop of 1,318, or nearly 24 percent, from those reported last week, according to data published by the state.
Here are other data highlights from this week’s school coronavirus report and reported state data:
Percentage of positive students: 0.33
Percentage of positive staff members: 0.82
Number of participating schools: 1,445
Number of pooled tests: 29,229
Advertisement
Pooled test positivity rate: 2.63
District with the highest number of cases:
- Boston
- Pittsfield
- Newton
Number of active K-12 school clusters: 8
Cases among children (from May 29 to June 13):
- From birth to age 4: 1,499
- 5 to 9 years old: 1,253
- 10 to 14 years old: 1,352
- 15 to 19 year old: 1,356
Hospitalizations among people under age 20: 54
Deaths among people under age 20: 0
Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.