Owner of Providence’s Old Canteen restaurant looks back on a legendary, 66-year run

“I’m 64 years old. If I’m lucky enough, God gives me until I’m 80,” said Marzilli, who has cooked at the restaurant named for the previous owner — his father — since he was a teenager. “But I thought: How healthy am I going to be during those years?”

PROVIDENCE — While sitting at famous Table No. 5, with Atwells Avenue to his back and facing the dining room he’s known all his life, Sal Marzilli admits that Joe Marzilli’s Old Canteen has had a good run, but it’s time to step aside.

The pandemic changed a lot for restaurants, and though his customers have returned and the business is doing well, Marzilli, who still works up to 70 hours each week, told the Globe in an interview that it’s time to get to know his own family, including a new granddaughter he and his wife, Carol, welcomed this year. The iconic restaurant has a storied past, and is officially up for sale. But for Marzilli, they’re ending on a high note, and at the right time.

“My father worked until the day he couldn’t stand anymore. For the rest of his life, he was in a chair or in a bed. He never got to enjoy all the hard work he put in during this lifetime,” he said. “I know what he’d say about selling this place because he already told me before he died. He said ‘When you think it’s time, then get out.’”

Sal Marzilli, owner of Joe Marzilli's Old Canteen Italian Restaurant poses for a photo in his Atwells Avenue establishment. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

The Old Canteen doesn’t yet have any serious bids, but its glory days lasted for decades, and the restaurant played an essential role in the development of Federal Hill. When Joseph Marzilli, a police officer, took over the building, it was only one of three restaurants in the neighborhood, which was predominantly residential.

More than 65 years later, Federal Hill is a bustling neighborhood known for classic Italian restaurants, legendary haunts, and new spaces with various cultural influences. It’s changed, but inside the Old Canteen, where the menu items, furniture, pink decor, kitchen equipment (which surprisingly still looks fairly new), and even the chandeliers are all original. It’s how Sal Marzilli has kept it over the years.

A portrait of the late Joe Marzilli adorns the front room of Joe Marzilli's Old Canteen Italian Restaurant on Atwells Avenue. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

The Old Canteen served politicians and celebrities. Frank Sinatra dined there before he performed at the Civic Center more than once. He’d order the veal steak, and Joe Marzilli renamed the dish — filet mignon with sautéed onions and mushrooms — “Veal Steak a la Frank.” It’s still on the menu today. Actor Danny DeVito was turned away by Joe Marzilli one busy spring night after a Brown University graduation; Sal Marzilli ran after him on Atwells, telling him they’d make room for him and his wife.

Of all the celebrities, “none of them are any more important than those regular customers that have been coming here throughout the years,” said Sal Marzilli. “You don’t build a business for 65-plus years by seeing somebody once.”

A mural featuring Venice, Italy adorns the walls of Joe Marzilli's Old Canteen Italian Restaurant. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Customers return regularly, and four of Marzilli’s six servers have been working for him for more than a decade. On a recent night, two grandparents held their grandson’s high school graduation at the Old Canteen. But years ago, they also celebrated their own wedding at the restaurant.

“Do you know what that means? That families with three generations have all their most special events held here over the years?” asked Marzilli, whose sister got married 43 years ago in the back function room (which hasn’t been used for public gatherings since). His daughters’ bridal and baby showers were held at the restaurant.

In this establishment, legends, celebrations, and secrets haunt the halls.

When former House speaker Gordon D. Fox’s house and office were being raided, then-House majority leader Nicholas Mattiello was pacing, on the phone outside the Old Canteen, which he called his own “political war room,” trying to arrange a caucus of Democrats to identify a possible successor to Fox. Fox was sent to prison for accepting a bribe and filing false tax returns; Mattiello became speaker until he was ousted in 2020.

A vintage painting in the bar called "the Vintage Room" of the Old Canteen. The restaurant still does not use computer systems to place orders. Everything is written by hand. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

The front corner table, known as Table No. 5, which used to be reserved for the late Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci. A picture signed by stands above his seat. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Another regular was the infamous Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci, who always sat at Table No. 5, facing the entire dining room. When he was mayor in the 1990s, he had proposed putting a skating rink near the Amtrak station. But while dining at the Old Canteen, eating veal and talking to Marzilli about the rink, Marzilli recommended it go in Kennedy plaza to revive downtown. The rink opened there in 1998, and Marzilli was the guest of honor.

When Cianci and his ex-wife Sheila Bentley were talking about divorce in 1982, long before they actually filed the paperwork, Cianci insisted that they appear in public together as a couple while he was running for office. That included dinner as a family once a week at the Old Canteen “where everyone could see us,” she told the Globe in 2019.

Cianci told Bentley that if she wanted to dine on the Hill after their divorce, she’d have to go to Camille’s instead, but Marzilli said she has been back to the Old Canteen, and will “always be welcomed back with open arms.”

Cianci dined at the Old Canteen before every election night, Marzilli said. He would doodle on the white fabric table cloths. Before running the first time in 1974, he calculated the cost of his next move, whether it was to buy a boat or run for mayor. It turns out that it was cheaper to run for mayor, Marzilli said.

“Buddy meant a lot to us here,” said Marzilli.

A neon sign for Joe Marzilli's Old Canteen Italian Restaurant is lit up on Atwells Avenue in Providence, Rhode Island on June 14, 2022. The Federal Hill institution which has operated for over 60 years is being put up for sale. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Cianci spent time in prison for racketeering. The day he got out, he called Sal Marzilli, and said he craved the rigatoni. They snuck him in the back door, sat him at his usual table, and closed the drapes as reporters climbed ladders to try to get a glimpse of the former mayor. The staff at the Old Canteen snuck him out the back door.

Cianci died in 2016. Over his seat at Table No. 5 hangs a picture of City Hall, signed by Cianci, with a quote: “Just remember, the toe you step on today, may be connected to the ass you have to kiss tomorrow.”

“You think about the things that have happened in this dining room over the last 65-plus years,” Marzilli said. “Between the politicians, the celebrities, the maybe not-so celebrities that maybe dined here.”

“These walls all have ears. They have all listened over the years,” said Marzilli. “If only they could speak of the secrets they hold.”

Raymond L.S. Patriarca, the longtime crime boss, ran his operation out of the nearby Coin-O-Matic.

“Back in the day, my father ran an establishment that was open to all. Anybody that wanted a nice meal would come in here and dine. You had politicians, celebrities, people like Mr. Patriarca and his family would come here and dine,” said Marzilli, emphasizing the word “family.” “When you were in this restaurant, you were a customer. It didn’t make a difference who you were.”

Furniture is stored in a private apartment above the restaurant, part of which is used as Marzilli's office. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Furniture is stored in the apartment, which is not open to the public but which Joe Marzilli would allow special guests to use to conduct private business. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

“You didn’t grow up on the Hill during that time without knowing Ray Patriarca. He was the guy you hung around with on the ball field. He was a kid. They were all friends,” he said. “Everyone was treated the same.”

On a tour of the building, Marzilli brought a Globe reporter upstairs to the old apartment, which is not open to the public. He’s used it for storage, and it’s where his office is located. But his father used it “back in the day,” he said.

Furniture in the old private apartment, on the top floor of the building that houses Joe Marzilli's Old Canteen. It is not open to the public. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

“Some of these people that we’re talking about... When they got together and wanted to have a card game on a Friday night, they would go in the front room” of the apartment, he said. “Or if there was something private going on, where they’d need [their own] room, they’d go to the front room and put a table in the middle.”

“We never use it [now]. But it was for him and his friends,” said Marzilli.

The top floor space of the Old Canteen, which is locked to the public. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

In the apartment, there’s an old record player and a leather couch. The original cash register is sitting on the floor, and there are stacks of dishes and chairs for the restaurant. An old stove sits in the galley kitchen along with a typewriter and old glass cleaner that had once been at the bar.

“These are all things I should get rid of, but just haven’t brought myself to do it yet,” he said.

An original vintage towel dispenser hangs on the wall of the bathroom in the upstairs apartment of Joe Marzilli's Old Canteen Italian Restaurant on Atwells Avenue in Providence. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Shirts, a chef coat, and tablecloths are hung in an old closet that overlooks the Avenue, just above the lit-up sign for the restaurant. In the medicine cabinet in the bathroom stands a dusty glass goblet with a razor inside. The third floor is another unused apartment, a massive one with multiple rooms and holes in parts of the floor. Original brick is exposed around doorways and bits of wallpaper from another century are tearing off.

A mural featuring Venice, Italy adorns the walls of the back storage area of Joe Marzilli's Old Canteen Italian Restaurant, which used to be used as a function room for weddings, showers, and bachelor's parties. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Marzilli found one of the first versions of the Canteen’s menu in the second floor apartment. Martinis were 85 cents each and two champagne flutes were $2. A lobster dinner was less than $4.

Joseph “Joe” Marzilli died in 2007 at 86 years old. But for 50 years, he was a constant in the dining room, greeting guests, and always remembered their name and family. In 2002, Johnson & Wales University gave him the title, “Culinary Legend.”

An early menu from Joe Marzilli's Old Canteen Italian Restaurant. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

“We’ve stayed in tune with those who like to come in and remember all the old-time cooking like they had at home and at grandma’s,” Marzilli told the Providence Journal in 2002. “We are an old-fashioned Italian-American restaurant. Our food isn’t dressed up with greens and weeds.”

“If people passed away 30 years ago and came back today and walked into the restaurant, they’d see that nothing has changed,” he said.

Now, 20 years later, sitting at Table No. 5, Marzilli said: “I know my father’s looking down on me and saying, ‘good job.’”

A dual portrait of the late Joe and Emma Marzilli, as a young couple (left side) and after being married for 50 years, hangs in the front room of the Old Canteen. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.