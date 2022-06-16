fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: The Hotel Vendome fire was Boston Fire Department’s deadliest call

Nine firefighters lost their lives as a result of the four-alarm blaze on June 17, 1972. Fifty years later, here is a look back at the devastation.

Firefighters and emergency personnel worked to remove a victim from the rubble left by the fire at the Vendome Hotel in Boston on June 17, 1972. Nine firefighters were killed in the collapse of the building, the worst loss of life in the history of the Boston Fire Department.Rizer, George Globe Staff
People watched as smoke rose from the fire at Hotel Vendome on June 17, 1972.frank wing
A wall of the old Hotel Vendome collapsed during the fire, burying an undetermined number of firefighters under tons of debris.Stan Dunbar
The truck from Boston's Ladder 15 was buried under rubble at the scene the day after the fire.William Ryerson/Globe Staff
Firefighters and emergency personnel worked to remove a victim from the rubble.Globe staff/ George Rizer
Firefighters and emergency personnel worked at the base of the rubble left by the fire.Globe staff/ George Rizer
Boston firemen worked in unison to dig out fellow firemen trapped beneath the rubble of the back corner of the hotel.Associated Press
Several Boston firefighters and a policeman helped another firefighter down from a large pile of rubble.George Rizer/Globe Staff
Firefighters continued to search for missing men. george rizer
Construction workers and firefighters continued to dig through the night for buried bodies of firemen.Tom Landers/Globe Staff/Boston Globe
Firefighters and emergency personnel searched through the rubble left by the fire.Globe staff/ George Rizer
Members of the Honor Guard gathered beneath the "el" tracks of the Orange Line, in front of the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston, on June 22, 1972, for the funeral of the nine Boston firemen killed. About 10,000 members of the honor guard stretched down Washington Street for the 10 a.m. funeral.Ted Dully/Globe Staff
Lieutenant John McCabe and John Feeney, who were rescued from the debris of the fire, joined other survivors, family, and friends at the funeral.Globe File Photo Ted Dully
Officers stood inside the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.Sam Masotta/Globe Staff
Family members and other funeral attendees paid their respects at the funeral, where Archbishop Humberto S. Medeiros, right, gave the homily. Joe Runci/Globe Staff
Members of the honor guard saluted during the funereal procession.Joe Runci/Globe Staff
People stood on the street and looked at the destroyed hotel on July 4, 1972.george rizer