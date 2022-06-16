Providence teen pulled from water at Lincoln Woods has died

PROVIDENCE — A 15-year-old from Providence who was pulled from the water at Lincoln Woods State Park on Sunday has died.

Melecio DeLeon Regil was identified by the state Department of Environmental Management as the victim in the drowning. A GoFundMe page set up by family friends described Melecio as a “bright light in the Met School community.”

“His kindness and genuine care for others was an inspiration to all who knew him,” the GoFundMe page said. “Over everything else, his immense love and care for his family was his guide. There are no words to truly honor who this young man was.”