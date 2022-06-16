Public interviews for Boston superintendent finalists to begin Wednesday

The finalists for the Boston schools superintendent’s job will be announced early next week, giving the School Committee a tight deadline to pick a new leader, according to a timeline released by the district Thursday.

Public interviews with up to three candidates will take place the evenings of next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, following panels with community members. A final vote will be held at a special meeting on June 29, the district said, although the School Committee would still need to negotiate a contract with the new hire.

The School Committee is racing to replace outgoing Superintendent Brenda Cassellius. She was originally slated to leave June 30, but School Committee Vice Chairman Michael O’Neill said recently he believes she can stay on until July 15. That could provide the committee with some wiggle room to hire a new leader and have that person in place by the time Cassellius leaves.