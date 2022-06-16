R.I. teen receiving national attention for apparel designed for people with autism

At the time, Jose M. Rodriguez Jr. was student at The Met School (The Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center) in Providence, and he was involved with the school’s entrepreneurship program , E360.

His younger brother, who has autism, burst into his room, looking for the fidget toy that helped him focus and manage pent-up anxiety. That’s when the idea came to him to create clothing with fidget toys attached, so they wouldn’t get lost.

JOHNSTON, R.I. — It all began with a small moment at his home in Woonsocket, R.I.

So that small moment gave Rodriguez a big idea: In January 2019, he launched a company called Tasium (an anagram of “autism”), and began producing T-shirts with interchangeable fidget toys attached. In October 2020, he won the National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge, a type of “Shark Tank” for young entrepreneurs, taking home a $12,000 prize.

And now, Rodriguez and Tasium are receiving national attention.

In May 2021, People magazine included him in a list of 10 teenagers who were “changing the world in 2021.”

“He’s donated a quarter of his shirts to autism support organizations and hopes that Tasium will one day sponsor the Special Olympics,” the article says, quoting him as saying, “I’m all about helping people like my brother.”

In November 2021, he received a standing ovation as a guest speaker at the 2021 Ernst and Young Strategic Growth Forum in Palm Springs, California. “I want to introduce you to the future of entrepreneurship,” the host said.

After that speech, a woman hugged him and told him, “I need you on my show.” It was Deborah Norville, host of ”Inside Edition.”

In April, “Inside Edition” devoted a segment to Rodriguez. “When the world seems so chaotic, it’s reassuring to hear about the young man I recently met,” Norville said. “He’s got big dreams, for a very special reason.”

Meanwhile, Rodriguez has received a full-tuition scholarship to Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, which bills itself as the “global leader in entrepreneurship education.”

Joel Rodriguez shows the fidget toy attached to his Tasium T-shirt. Edward Fitzpatrick

Rodriguez, 18, now lives in Cumberland, and on a recent weekday, he and his brother Joel, who is 17, went to Johnston to deliver a $1,140 check to the Autism Project of Rhode Island.

That represented 10 percent of Tasium’s proceeds from April, National Autism Awareness Month. He said orders spiked after the “Inside Edition” segment ran.

Joanne Quinn, executive director of the Autism Project, said about 22,000 Rhode Islanders have autism. In June 2021, there were 2,641 Rhode Island children ages 3 to 21 with autism spectrum disorder who received special education services, according to the latest Rhode Island Kids Count Fact Book.

Many people — including those with autism, attention deficit disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder — need something to self-regulate, focus, and listen, Quinn said. “Think of the person next to you with their leg going a mile a minute, or clicking their pen,” she said.

Fidget toys can help people manage that anxiety, and the Tasium apparel help ensure that those toys don’t get lost, Quinn said. “It’s simple genius,” she said.

Quinn also praised Rodriguez. “He’s charming. He has energy and focus,” she said. “If he says he’s going to do something, he does it. He’s a keeper.”

Rodriguez said he was happy to see orders increase in April. But as usual, he’s thinking bigger: Tasium just launched a Kickstarter campaign.

If it raises $50,000, Tasium will create hoodies that have chewable strings, providing another safe way to fidget, and hoodies with fidget toys in the pockets, providing a way to fidget discreetly, he said.

If it raises $100,000 Tasium will donate to and visit five schools that educate people who have autism.

If it raises $250,000, it will train people with autism so they can enter the workforce. “People on the autism spectrum have the lowest employment rate after age 20, so we want to change that because they are fully capable,” Rodriguez said. “We will sponsor and train people to get them certification to get into fields they want to get into and create more independent living for them.”

And if the Kickstarter campaign raises $500,000, Tasium will sponsor the Special Olympics. “That has been a huge goal of mine and my brother’s since Tasium was a thought,” he said. “Growing up, my brother and I played sports together, from tee-ball to doing trick shots on the basketball court like we were ‘Dude Perfect,’ only we were ‘Dude Average’.”

“We are thinking bigger,” Rodriguez said on Thursday. “This is our way to reaching that goal of a more inclusive world.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.