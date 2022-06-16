Rowley man charged after accidentally setting off a firework inside his apartment, officials say

“Though there was no fire at the scene, witnesses reported hearing the sound of an explosion and a heavy smoke condition,” officials said in the statement.

Rowley fire and police as well as State Police’s fire and explosion investigation unit assigned to the state fire marshal’s office responded to the area of 870 Haverhill St. “following an alarm activation,” according to a statement from the Department of Fire Services.

A Rowley man was charged after a mortar shell firework accidentally exploded inside an apartment building Friday, startling residents with the loud noise and causing damage to nearby rooms, fire officials said.

The man who allegedly ignited the firework will be summonsed to Newburyport District Court at a later date on a charge of possessing and using illegal fireworks in connection with the incident, officials said.

Members of the State Police bomb squad also recovered and seized additional live shells, officials said.

“Based on the resident’s statements at the scene, members of the State Police Bomb Squad recovered additional live shells from the man’s bedroom and, as required by Massachusetts law, seized them for destruction,” according to the statement.

Jake Wark, a spokesman for the Department of Fire Services, declined to release the man’s name because the suspect was “summonsed rather than arrested.”

Crews were notified at 9:12 a.m. and arrived around 9:16 a.m., said Rowley Fire Chief James C. Broderick in a brief phone interview Thursday. Troopers from the fire investigation unit and the bomb squad responded at around 9:45 a.m., said Jake Wark, a spokesman for the Department of Fire Services, in an e-mail.

An investigation found that the man “had accidentally ignited a 1.4G mortar shell inside his apartment,” officials said.

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, a 1.4G classification means the device is a “consumer firework intended for use by the general public.”

“Illegal fireworks in a residential setting can be a recipe for disaster,” said Broderick in the statement. “The residents of this building are fortunate that these illegal items didn’t cause more damage. Please don’t risk injury, fire, or worse. Leave fireworks to the professionals.”

The man suffered minor injuries after he tried to extinguish the fuse before the device exploded, according to the statement.

The explosion damaged the floor and walls in the living area and the kitchen, Broderick said. The damage, Broderick said, was “superficial” and not structural, with scorch marks on the floor and walls that might require cleaning or painting.

The apartment also flooded with smoke and activated working smoke alarms, according to the statement.

Broderick said the apartment was still habitable, and the man was allowed back to his living space later that day.

Ahead of the July 4 weekend, state public safety officials earlier this month also urged members of the public to leave fireworks to the experts. Possessing, using, or selling fireworks in Massachusetts is illegal without proper licensing or certification.

Between 2012 and 2021, public safety officials said earlier this month, there were more than 900 fires related to illegal fireworks in Mass., causing 43 fire service injuries and $2.1 million in damage. Illegal fireworks also caused 31 severe burn injuries, which extended to 5 percent or more of the victims’ bodies, officials said.

State Police seized more than 47,000 units of illegal fireworks last year and issued 65 criminal summonses.

The Department of Fire Services also has a list of permitted firework displays in Massachusetts that is updated weekly.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.