Salem, N.H., man indicted in federal court for possession of machine gun

A 22-year-old Salem, N.H., man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Concord, N.H., this week on a charge of possession of a machine gun, officials said Thursday.

Kyle Morris was indicted Monday and arrested in Salem on Thursday, the US attorney’s office for New Hampshire said in a statement. Morris was ordered detained at his initial court appearance later Thursday. He is due back in court Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the US attorney said.

As of Feb. 16, Morris allegedly was in possession of two machine guns, which violates federal law, the statement said. The indictment in the case was sealed in federal court, and further information about the allegations against Morris was not available Thursday.