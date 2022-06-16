‘They’re not doing anything’: Boston’s gang intervention program is in disarray, sources say

Nearly three years later, SOAR is defined by internal turmoil, its important objectives derailed, according to five people who are familiar with the organization’s internal workings. Intended to serve as a bulwark against street violence, the organization is beset by mismanagement, confused workers, low morale, and unanswered questions about the city’s current plans to mitigate a summertime spike in violence, according to these sources.

In 2019, when the city of Boston announced a revamp of its violence prevention program , SOAR Boston had lofty goals: reducing recidivism, interrupting street violence, and helping gang-involved young people find paths to a better life.

For Brother Donnell Singleton, the problems were so bad he decided to leave, fed up with what he sees as a deep-seated dysfunction in the city-run initiative.

Having worked with proven-risk youth and adults for the last 20 years, he said of SOAR, “I’ve never experienced such a [expletive] show in my life.”

Singleton quit his job last week as a resource coordinator for SOAR, where he connected people, including those who are involved in gangs, to job training and educational services.

He asserts other SOAR personnel are not doing enough to carry out the agency’s core mission: helping people connected in some way to Boston street violence. Street workers, said Singleton, aren’t engaging with enough people on the streets, which means they aren’t bringing enough cases to resource coordinators. There need to be more referrals to the services such individuals need to help them break the cycle of violence, he said. Even when people do complete the intake process, too often, there is a failure to follow up and ensure they are utilizing the services available to them, according to Singleton. (SOAR stands for Street Outreach, Advocacy, and Response.)

“They’re not doing anything, and they’re not doing anything because they’re not mandated to do anything,” said Singleton, a Hyde Park resident.

The mismanagement hampered Singleton’s ability to do his own job, he said. Recently there was a months-long stretch when there was no resource coordinator manager for SOAR, which meant money that was supposed to be used for programming was never spent, and the direction of his work was unclear, Singleton said.

Four additional people with knowledge of SOAR’s culture agreed with Singleton’s criticism of the organization. Speaking on the condition of anonymity because of concerns that retaliation could harm their careers, they painted a bleak picture of a disorganized program, with directionless workers confused about how they are being evaluated and what they should be doing day-to-day.

Singleton’s departure, and his decision to speak out, is the latest in a series of broadsides aimed at the organization. Much of the discord pre-dates Mayor Michelle Wu’s tenure as the city’s chief executive. (She became mayor last November.) There is ongoing federal litigation from at least four former employees who allege unfair and dangerous working conditions. Additionally, during the earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, SOAR staffers said city officials did not do enough to keep them safe.

Now, the organization, which comprises 30 employees, is undergoing a leadership transition. The executive director, Talia Rivera, left her role earlier this month just as summertime — with the fear of increased street violence — approached.

In 2019, then-mayor Martin J. Walsh announced the goals for SOAR were to decrease gang-related violence in the city by building relationships with at-risk youth, change the life trajectories of those involved in gangs by fostering employment and education opportunities, and respond to all gun-related violence in the city to reduce retaliatory bloodshed. SOAR workers can often be seen at the scene of shootings throughout the city, talking to neighbors and residents, and comforting the bereaved.

Last year, Boston bucked national trends and saw a decrease in street violence. The downturn in shootings and homicides has continued this year.

Still, Singleton is among those questioning the city’s plans to curb summertime violence in the coming months.

Wu did announce last month a public safety plan that included adding summer youth jobs. And her administration has rejected the notion that SOAR, which has a current budget of $2.1 million, doesn’t have a summertime plan, providing the Globe with a three-page document that outlines SOAR’s blueprint.

First, SOAR plans to provide $5,000 grants to help 10 Boston-based hip-hop artists further their artistic careers. Second, SOAR will contract with local recording studios across Boston to offer program participants free access to studio time, with the aim of creating a safe environment to build relationships. Finally, SOAR Boston’s plan identified specific parks and playgrounds the group will target with planned programming such as cookouts and basketball tournaments.

“Boston has the resources, talent, and expertise to tackle any of our biggest challenges, but we need to build organizational capacity for following through and getting it done,” said Wu in a statement. “My focus in our first six months has been to identify and empower leadership for effective and collaborative action.”

But as part of her summer safety rollout plan, Wu’s administration announced there would be a collection of 20 “community ambassadors.” Working in two-person teams that will partner with a trio of agencies and report directly to Wu’s senior public safety adviser, the ambassadors will be assigned during the summer months and first quarter of the school year throughout Boston to ensure vulnerable residents are connected to services.

For those familiar with SOAR’s work, that description sounds a lot like what the organization is supposed to be doing, raising questions of duplication of services and redundancies.

Wu’s office is adamant the ambassadors “will work in concert with SOAR and other City programs and departments to build on the City’s capacity to deliver crucial city services and resources to neighborhoods.”

Singleton isn’t impressed. He questioned the effectiveness of the prospective ambassadors and said that SOAR’s summertime plan lacks necessary detail and is being rolled out too late by the city.

Currently, the city says in place of a SOAR executive director, two supervisors will share a “co-leadership role” for the program. One division provides direct street outreach and engagement to gang-involved individuals, and another connects such individuals to services and resources. Leroy Peeples, the current manager of strategy and operations at SOAR, will supervise resource coordinators and will continue to oversee field strategy and operations, according to Wu’s office.

But some have criticized Peeples’s leadership role. In the federal legal case filed by former SOAR employees, Undini Sanz said she went on leave from SOAR after learning that Peeples divulged to gang members that she lives in a neighborhood that a rival group claims as its turf. Court documents said Sanz was fired from her position as an outreach and engagement coordinator in September of last year.

Janet Ruggieri, a lawyer representing former SOAR workers in the litigation, said Peeples’s role in the new structure shows “not only has the city of Boston not understood the severity of the problem, but they’re not making any changes at all.”

”From our perspective, it is just a symbol of the dysfunction,” she said.

Citing the ongoing lawsuit, Wu’s administration declined to comment on Ruggieri’s comments.

Outreach programs such as SOAR, said Greg Donaldson,an associate professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, are “necessary and important” but the administration of their services has to be “meticulously monitored.” Every penny, every minute of work, every invoice, should be tracked and recorded, he said.

”It can turn into chaos,” he said, adding that stories of various abuses of power at outreach programs are legion across the country.

For his part, Singleton lamented the local state of affairs, saying SOAR’s mission of curbing violence and helping the marginalized is crucial.

“The police can’t solve this, which means the community has to solve it,” he said. “That means an organization has to partner with the community. That’s supposed to be SOAR.”

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.