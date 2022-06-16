Two teens arrested in connection with shooting in Roxbury

Two male teens were arrested Thursday on warrants charging them with firearms offenses connected to a shooting in Roxbury last week, according to Boston police.
Jaylin Briscoe,18, of Roxbury, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, firearm discharged within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of ammunition and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, police said in a statement.
The 17-year-old boy, who was not identified due to his age, was charged with being an accessory after the fact.
They were arrested in the area of 45 Julian St. in Roxbury at 11:50 a.m. Thursday, police said.
Advertisement
They were taken into custody nearly a week after police responded shortly after 2 p.m. on June 10 to a radio call for shots fired and a shot spotter activation alert in the area of 88 Crawford St. in Roxbury.
Officers located five 9mm ballistic rounds at the scene, but no suspects.
Investigators obtained nearby surveillance footage and were able to identify the teens and seek arrest warrants for both suspects, police said.
Briscoe is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court, and the 17-year-old is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.