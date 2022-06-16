Two teens arrested in connection with shooting in Roxbury

Two male teens were arrested Thursday on warrants charging them with firearms offenses connected to a shooting in Roxbury last week, according to Boston police.

Jaylin Briscoe,18, of Roxbury, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, firearm discharged within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of ammunition and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, police said in a statement.

The 17-year-old boy, who was not identified due to his age, was charged with being an accessory after the fact.