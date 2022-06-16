Vigil planned for 3-year-old Lowell boy whose body was found in pond

Police released these photos of Harry Kkonde after he was first reported to be missing.

A candlelight vigil is planned to be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Lowell City Hall, according to a Facebook post . As of Thursday, more than 700 people expressed interest in attending.

The city of Lowell is mourning the loss of Harry Kkonde, the 3-year-old boy whose body was found in a pond Wednesday after an massive multi-agency search of the area where he was last seen alive.

Kkonde went missing Tuesday morning from the backyard of his baby sitter’s home on Freda Lane in the city’s Pawtucketville neighborhood. He had gotten dropped off there around 7 a.m. and was last seen in the backyard at 9:15 a.m. by a neighbor, authorities said. He was reported missing to Lowell police at 9:30 a.m., which sparked the massive search by police and residents.

Harry’s body was found Wednesday shortly after 1 p.m. in a pond that’s 650 feet away from his babysitter’s backyard where he was last seen. His body was found close to shore in 5 feet of water, officials said.

Divers had previously searched the pond Tuesday morning, shortly after he went missing, but did not locate him at that time.

Ryan said investigators did not know “how Harry came to reach that point, where he might have been, or how long it might have taken him to reach that point.” Investigators have shifted their focus from “finding him to finding out what happened,” she said.

When Michael Quintal, 55, returned home from work near the end of Freda Lane on Tuesday evening, police cars and searchers were already swarming the neighborhood. He assumed something terrible had happened, and when he learned that a child was missing, he and his sister dashed into the deep, wooded ravine behind their house. They searched through the brush as far as they could as helicopters circled above.

On Wednesday, he learned the hard truth that the boy would not come home.

“It’s awful,” Quintal said. “I was hoping for the best.”

A group of people stood in front of Rollie’s Tree Farm on Wednesday afternoon, looking solemn as they absorbed the shock of the tragic news. Several had volunteered their help in the search efforts.

One woman, who was visibly upset, wondered aloud if anything could have been done differently.

“This affects everybody,” she said.

